Nylabone Donates One Year’s Worth of Chew Toys to Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs’ Assistance Dogs in Training

SMITHTOWN, NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 – The Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs are excited to announce a partnership with Nylabone, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (Nasdaq: CENT) (Nasdaq: CENTA), and industry-leading creator of innovative dog chew toys, chew treats, dental solutions, and play toys since 1955. As part of the collaboration, Nylabone donated more than 900 chew toys for future service and guide dogs training to assist individuals with disabilities. The donation was made through Nylabone’s philanthropic arm, Nylabone Cares.

The Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs are sister organizations dedicated to the well-being of both animals and people. The sister 501(c)(3), nonprofit organizations train and place assistance dogs, preparing them to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to individuals who are blind or have low vision, and to veterans and first responders with disabilities.

“Every dog needs loving support, especially those who are training to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone. “We’re proud to give these hard-working assistance dogs a way to relax throughout training, and we’re just as proud to honor the Guide Dog Foundation for their long-standing dedication to these animals.”

Nylabone’s chew toy donations offer dogs comfort during their rigorous service animal training program. Chewing is a natural activity for canines that helps ease stress and anxiety, and these chew toys are helping future service animals provide the same relief for their human companions.

“We are beyond thankful for the continuous support Nylabone gives to both our organizations,” said John Miller, President and CEO, Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs. “The health and mental well-being of our dogs in all stages of their life is of upmost importance to us. With Nylabone’s chew toy donations, our future assistance dogs are able to unwind and relax with a safe and reliable toy after a day of training.”

Nylabone’s contribution supports Central Garden & Pet’s Impact strategy, which is dedicated to making positive changes through philanthropic work, focusing on community health, employee well-being, and environmental sustainability.

Learn more about America’s VetDogs or the Guide Dog Foundation by visiting VetDogs.org or GuideDog.org.

About Nylabone

Nylabone, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, tastiest chew treats, exciting play toys, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com. Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company and has been the leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington®, Nylabone®, Kaytee®, Amdro®, and Aqueon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.

About the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs®

The Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs® are 501(c)(3) not-for-profit sister organizations dedicated to the well-being of dogs and people alike, providing services at no cost to recipients. For over 70 years, the Guide Dog Foundation has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide increased independence and enhanced mobility to people who are blind, have low vision, or have other disabilities.

The service dog programs of America’s VetDogs® were created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, allowing them to once again live with pride and self-reliance.

Nylabone and Nylabone Chews Best are trademarks of TFH Publications, Inc. Pennington is a registered trademark of Pennington Seed, Inc. Kaytee is a registered trademark of Kaytee Products, Inc. Amdro and Aqueon are registered trademarks of Central Garden & Pet Company.

