Oral Presentation of Interim Data from the AURELIO-03 Study of SOT101 at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

SOTIO will share interim safety and efficacy results from SOTIO’s AURELIO-03 study on Saturday, June 4

AURELIO-03 is a Phase 1/1b dose escalation study of the interleukin-15 superagonist SOT101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

BASEL, Switzerland, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO Biotech, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, announced today that it will deliver an oral presentation featuring interim safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1/1b AURELIO-03 study with its IL-15 superagonist, SOT101, as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place in Chicago, Illinois from June 3-7, 2022.



Interim data from AURELIO-03 will be presented by Dr. Elena Garralda from the Vall D’Hebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, Spain.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Interim safety and efficacy results from AURELIO-03: A phase 1 dose escalation study of the IL-2/IL-15 receptor βγ superagonist SOT101 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Presenting Author: Elena Garralda, MD

Abstract Number: 2502

Location: Hall B1

Session Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Session Time: 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT



Selected presentation materials will be made available on the SOTIO Biotech website once the presentation concludes.

SOT101 is an interleukin 15 (IL-15) superagonist currently being evaluated in a global multicenter open-label Phase 1/1b study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The robust SOTIO clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, SOT101, currently being tested in phase II clinical trials. SOT102, a next generation Claudin18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADCs) has just entered clinical phase. Two programs will enter phase I clinical testing within 2022, including SOT201, an IL-15-based immunocytokine and BOXR1030, a GPC3-targeted CAR-T based on proprietary technology designed to improve on the efficacy of CAR T therapies in the tumor microenvironment. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.