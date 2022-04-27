Changing the Industry: How Fusion Marketplace is Making Life Easier for Healthcare Professionals

OMAHA, Neb., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new platform for healthcare travelers is changing the game and making it easier for them to have an impact on their communities while chasing their career goals. Fusion Marketplace recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, and the traveler-driven platform is making waves across the industry.



“Everything we do is based of real feedback from healthcare professionals,” said Dan Scardina, President of Fusion Marketplace. “That’s why Fusion Marketplace is so special. We know that the features on the platform are things travelers have been needing, so we are truly cultivating a traveler-driven community for them.”

Fusion Marketplace was developed to help traveling healthcare professionals navigate their careers seamlessly. The platform allows travelers to tailor their job searches to their specific needs. Travelers can see full pay transparency, compare benefits, rate and review recruiters, and look for housing at their next assignment location.

Fusion Marketplace is putting the power into the hands of healthcare professionals. Now they can make choices about their career that they haven’t been able to in the past. The name of the game is simplicity and efficiency and healthcare professionals are already seeing a huge change because of the platform.

“I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Fusion Marketplace helped me take the plunge into being a traveling medical laboratory scientist,” said Marketplace user Sandra J. “I am once again in love with my career and happy in my life.”

To learn more about how to join Fusion Marketplace and make the most out of your traveling healthcare career, go to fusionmarketplace.com.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Happier travelers start here. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38e5d780-bc20-44c0-86ca-3c7b3cc95d1e