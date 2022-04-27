Jason Reynolds Joins Children’s Literacy Initiative as Ambassador to Raise Awareness and Drive Donations for its Literacy to Liberation Campaign

Philadelphia, PA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Children’s Literacy Initiative (CLI), a Philadelphia-based education 501(c)(3), with offices across six U.S. states serving 70,000 children and 3,500 educators, announced Jason Reynolds as the official Literacy Champion and Ambassador for its national Literacy to Liberation campaign.

Reynolds, a #1 New York Times Bestselling Author, and three-year Library of Congress Ambassador for Young People’s Literature will be featured in public service announcements and a digital fundraising campaign, which highlights the need for funding to support CLI’s work supporting educators as they advance literacy attainment for Black and Latinx children.

“High-quality culturally sustaining instruction is the most critical enabler of the reading successes of Black and Latinx children - who have long been disproportionately isolated from literacy instruction that – like so many of my books - reflects their identities, genius, and potential,” says Reynolds.

“With a newly sharpened mission , CLI is thrilled to build awareness of its newest phase of impact in partnership Jason Reynolds”, said Joel Zarrow, Ph.D., and CLI’s president and CEO.

“We are so grateful to Jason for his advocacy for our mission and work with educators and Black and Latinx children,” Zarrow went on to say. He will no doubt help CLI put a spotlight on the vital importance of supporting educators in their delivery of instruction that amplifies their reading success. Every dollar donated through this campaign can make a difference and goes to support CLI’s programs and services including classroom embedded teacher coaching and direct student supplemental reading instruction and tutoring.”

To learn more about CLI, its Literacy to Liberation campaign, and how you can contribute, visit cli.org and follow CLI on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Click HERE for more information about our Literacy to Liberation Campaign.

Click HERE for more information about Jason Reynolds.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S LITERACY INITIATIVE

Founded in Philadelphia in 1988, Children’s Literacy Initiative (CLI) is a national 501c3 working to advance equity in public education in the U.S. by ensuring Black and Latinx children achieve reading success by the end of third grade. CLI accomplishes this through job-embedded coaching and professional development, seminars, and workshops, and providing the books and materials teachers and children need along their early literacy journeys.

Learning to read has significance beyond building skills – it is an act of liberation. By helping educators learn and apply high-impact, culturally sustaining instructional strategies and nurturing dynamic professional learning communities, CLI is building lasting capacity in teachers and principals to advance equity in education.





