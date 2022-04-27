Electromagnetic Weapons Market 2022 - 2030 - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Pune, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electromagnetic weapons market has grown rapidly in recent years as a result of an increase in terrorist activities around the world, a growing need for national security, and increased demand for electromagnetic weapons. Military applications such as the navy, aviation, mobile vehicles, and satellites increasingly use electromagnetic weaponry. However, the challenges of developing military-grade electromagnetic weapons will slow the growth of the electromagnetic weapons market.

Electromagnetic weapons are available in a variety of powers, from microwave heaters that can create extreme discomfort to high-power weapons that can destroy enemy missiles. Electromagnetic weapons can target humans as well as electronic equipment and military targets. Electronic and mechanical devices and single smartphones to an entire continent's crucial infrastructure are destroyed by electromagnetic weapons. Electromagnetic weapons can either be solar or man-made, similar to a nuclear weapon's electromagnetic pulse. This can interfere with communication lines and cause extensive damage to a large region.



Drivers



Growing demand for counter unmanned air vehicles and drones

Technological superiority will decide the outcome of future battlespaces. The use of electromagnetic weaponry has become a crucial element in many operational areas. Unmanned vehicles have been utilized in a variety of military missions, from reconnaissance to combat. Due to the increasing prevalence of unmanned aerial vehicles and their threat to critical facilities, a majority of electromagnetic weapons are being developed to combat such crafts. Directed Energy Weapons, such as High Energy Laser and High Powered Microwave weapons, are used to neutralize drones in flight. The demand for counter-drone solutions is growing as a result of security breaches involving unidentifiable drones and terrorist groups' use of drones to attack their adversaries. Counter-drone systems are employed by homeland security and law enforcement organizations in addition to the defense industry to prevent unidentified drones from infiltrating vital infrastructure.

List of Key Vendors Covered in this Report

Bae Systems plc. (UK)

Directed Energy Technologies Inc. (US)

Dynetics (US)

Eagle-Picher (US)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Epirus Inc. (US)

General Atomics (US)

Honeywell Inc. (US)

L3Harris Technologies (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Qinetiq Group plc. (UK)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Rheinmetall Ag. (Germany)

Roketsan (Turkey)

Thales Group (France)

The Boeing Company (US)

Leonardo SPA (Italy)

Among others.





Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Electromagnetic Weapons Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.



Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Electromagnetic Weapons Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Electromagnetic Weapons Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Electromagnetic Weapons Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Electromagnetic Weapons Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Electromagnetic Weapons Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Electromagnetic Weapons Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Electromagnetic Weapons Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Electromagnetic Weapons Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Electromagnetic Weapons Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Electromagnetic Weapons Market?

Who are the prominent players in Electromagnetic Weapons Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/electromagnetic-weapons-market-13986



