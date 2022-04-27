SANDY SPRINGS LAUNCHES KNOW & GROW SMALL BUSINESS EDUCATION SERIES

Sandy Springs, Ga., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Sandy Springs has announced the launch of the Know & Grow Small Business Education Series, which will create and deliver content to local small business owners and those interested in starting a new business in the City. The announcement follows a recent approval of a Strategic Alliance Memorandum with the U.S. Small Business Administration to collaborate on programs with the City.

“I’m excited the City and SBA have engaged in this partnership,” Mayor Rusty Paul said. “The City has long understood and prioritized the needs of the business community and we look forward to continuing as a resource provider for all who are interested.”

The first session in the series will be a webinar on May 24 from 10–11:30 a.m. on business counseling & mentoring services and include representatives from SBA, University of Georgia Small Business Development Center, and the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE). Register here for the free webinar.

As part of the agreement, SBA will provide speakers to participate in City workshops, conferences, seminars, and other activities to discuss SBA financing, government contracting, and other business topics. The agency also will assign a local point-of-contact to serve as a liaison between SBA and the City. Sandy Springs businesses will be invited to attend local SBA-sponsored events and trainings at City locations as well.

In return, the City will work to keep SBA members informed about business development services available to small businesses. The City also will provide speakers to SBA events, assign a point-of-contact and disseminate information through print and online distribution channels. The City will work with the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber to promote the Know & Grow program to the Sandy Springs business community.

The City of Sandy Springs is home to over 4,500 active registered businesses. The vision of the City’s Economic Development department is to set the standard in the metro region as the easiest place to start, run and expand a business of any size. The department serves as a resource to all who are currently operating a business in the City or interested in opening or relocating their business in Sandy Springs.

