HUMBL's Monster Creative Delivers For On The Clock

San Diego, CA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Creative, a HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL) company, is proud to announce its contribution to On The Clock, a short film featuring the Los Angeles Rams on their quest to “steal” the 2022 NFL Draft.



As part of their multi-day film shoot in Los Angeles, the Rams returned to the scene of their Super Bowl win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The primary setting is the organization’s new Rocket Mortgage Draft House in the Hollywood Hills. The Rams converted a luxury Hollywood home into a unique location to serve as Les Snead’s and Sean McVay’s draft headquarters from April 28-30, as well as host other team business throughout the month of May.

On the Clock is an innovative collaboration with the Los Angeles Rams, working with Ventureland's Executive Creative Director, Mike Rosen, and Executive Producer, Natasha Wellesley, to creatively develop the heist-film concept with award-winning PRETTYBIRD filmmaker Paul Hunter serving as Director, and Monster Creative’s Doug Brandt for editorial.

On The Clock stars Dennis Quaid as team owner E. Stanley Kroenke, Josh Holloway as General Manager Les Snead, Scott Eastwood as Head Coach Sean McVay, and Tyrese Gibson as Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris.

Several members of the Super Bowl LVI championship team are also featured, including: Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Kendall Blanton, Terrell Burgess, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller, Van Jefferson, David Long Jr., Nick Scott, and Ben Skowronek.

“This was a fantastic project to be a part of,” said Doug Brandt of Monster Creative. “We love digital content that is innovative and pushes boundaries, and the Rams are certainly doing that with this film.”

“Pro athletes are playing an increasing role in areas such as digital content and technology,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “We’re excited that HUMBL subsidiary Monster Creative was selected for this project with and wish the Los Angeles Rams the best of luck in stealing this year’s NFL Draft.”

On The Clock will live on the Rams’ digital and social channels.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web3 blockchain company, with both consumer and commercial divisions.

About Monster Creative

Founded by award-winning industry veterans Doug Brandt and Kevin Childress, Monster Creative is a creative advertising agency with a focus on entertainment. They have created campaigns for top-grossing Hollywood movies, as well as those for streaming platforms.

