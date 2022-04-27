FFW Corporation Announces Earnings, Share Repurchase

WABASH, Ind., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/26/2022 Close: $46.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $1,369,000 or $1.20 per common share compared to $1,575,000 or $1.38 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $3,745,000 compared to $3,655,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses was $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $165,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Total noninterest income was $1,120,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $1,917,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Noninterest expense was $3,291,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $3,570,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $4,197,000 or $3.67 per common share compared to $5,096,000 or $4.46 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 was $11,338,000 compared to $11,089,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $205,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and $495,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. Total noninterest income was $3,366,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $5,713,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. Noninterest expense was $9,718,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and $10,255,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 represented a return on average common equity of 10.30% and 10.32%, respectively, compared to 12.00% and 13.12% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2021. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 represented a return on average assets of 1.04% and 1.08%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 1.44%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.28% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.43% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $2,518,000 at March 31, 2022 compared to $3,242,000 at June 30, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 9.41% compared to 10.89% at June 30, 2021. Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $532,318,000 compared to $486,442,000 at June 30, 2021. Shareholders’ equity was $50,103,000 at March 31, 2022 compared to $52,954,000 at June 30, 2021. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The corporation has an active walk-in share repurchase program. Share repurchases may be facilitated at the corporate office located at 1205 N. Cass St., Wabash IN 46992. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185. The corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

 March 31June 30
  2022  2021 
 Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$6,366,006 $4,779,188 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 61,807,267  51,646,720 
Cash and cash equivalents 68,173,273  56,425,908 
   
Securities available for sale 112,746,728  116,335,455 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,203,633 at March 31, 2022 and $4,168,689 at June 30, 2021 325,007,588  285,643,064 
Loans held for sale -  2,613,987 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700  1,462,500 
Accrued interest receivable 1,881,750  2,131,744 
Premises and equipment, net 8,601,701  8,949,842 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,124,143  1,011,046 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,690,141  9,459,746 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets 68,758  148,621 
Other assets 2,520,184  1,045,876 
Total assets$ 532,317,864 $ 486,441,687 
   
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$56,402,280 $49,510,375 
Interest-bearing 421,539,440  380,084,790 
Total deposits 477,941,720  429,595,165 
   
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,273,628  3,892,719 
Total liabilities 482,215,348  433,487,884 
   
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,143,327 - March 31, 2022 and 1,141,190 - June 30, 2021 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 9,887,878  9,809,754 
Retained earnings 55,157,652  51,852,194 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,131,898) 3,058,832 
Treasury stock, at cost: 693,001 shares at March 31, 2022 and 695,138 shares at June 30, 2021 (11,829,479) (11,785,340)
Total shareholders' equity 50,102,516  52,953,803 
   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 532,317,864 $ 486,441,687 
       

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

 Three Months Ended March 31Nine Months Ended March 31
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
 UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
Loans, including fees$3,342,482 $3,347,999 $10,097,771 $10,512,304 
Taxable securities 289,642  340,065  976,127  994,577 
Tax exempt securities 407,352  419,231  1,228,982  1,209,159 
Other 25,514  6,281  69,363  23,790 
Total interest and dividend income 4,064,990  4,113,576  12,372,243  12,739,830 
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits 319,839  458,636  1,034,161  1,651,282 
Borrowings -  -  1  - 
Total interest expense 319,839  458,636  1,034,162  1,651,282 
     
Net interest income 3,745,151  3,654,940  11,338,081  11,088,548 
     
Provision for loan losses 75,000  165,000  205,000  495,000 
     
Net interest income after provision for  loan losses 3,670,151  3,489,940  11,133,081  10,593,548 
     
Noninterest income:    
Net gains on sales of securities -  -  -  98,467 
Net gains on sales of loans 92,943  1,006,539  447,769  3,215,381 
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets 24,033  -  34,283  9,204 
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO 4,532  (16,963) 11,286  (23,498)
Commission income 305,301  344,053  941,537  915,456 
Service charges and fees 349,991  238,602  859,663  533,440 
Earnings on life insurance 76,749  74,875  230,396  224,695 
Other 266,661  270,216  840,757  739,662 
Total noninterest income 1,120,210  1,917,322  3,365,691  5,712,807 
     
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and benefits 1,794,574  1,534,134  5,285,688  5,009,601 
Occupancy and equipment 338,682  350,158  985,152  1,014,617 
Professional 111,657  553,813  336,807  707,007 
Marketing 85,077  105,096  303,131  327,689 
Deposit insurance premium 36,448  33,000  102,448  99,000 
Regulatory assessment 9,585  9,515  28,305  28,117 
Correspondent bank charges 19,814  17,967  58,524  52,630 
Data processing 414,997  400,609  1,247,433  1,221,879 
Printing, postage and supplies 71,759  62,358  220,037  229,854 
Expense on life insurance 21,232  20,611  63,996  52,309 
Contribution expense 22,380  32,340  53,907  59,615 
Expense on REO 1,068  5,018  2,093  13,057 
Other 363,451  445,260  1,030,468  1,440,008 
Total noninterest expense 3,290,724  3,569,879  9,717,989  10,255,383 
     
Income before income taxes 1,499,637  1,837,383  4,780,783  6,050,972 
     
Income tax expense 130,611  262,145  583,505  954,632 
     
Net income $ 1,369,026 $ 1,575,238 $ 4,197,278 $ 5,096,340 
             

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

  Three Months Ended March 31Nine Months Ended March 31
   2022  2021  2022  2021 
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.20 $1.38 $3.67 $4.46 
Diluted earnings$1.20 $1.38 $3.67 $4.46 
Dividends paid$0.26 $0.25 $0.78 $0.75 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,143,348  1,142,690  1,143,981  1,142,690 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,143,327  1,142,690  1,143,327  1,142,690 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 3.03% 3.37% 3.11% 3.35%
Return on average assets *** 1.04% 1.36% 1.08% 1.44%
Return on average common equity *** 10.30% 12.00% 10.32% 13.12%
      
  March 31June 30  
   2022  2021   
Nonperforming assets *$2,518,218 $3,241,581   
Repossessed assets$68,758 $148,621   
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized
      

