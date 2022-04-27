FFW Corporation Announces Earnings, Share Repurchase

WABASH, Ind., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (4/26/2022 Close: $46.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2022.



For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $1,369,000 or $1.20 per common share compared to $1,575,000 or $1.38 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $3,745,000 compared to $3,655,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses was $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $165,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Total noninterest income was $1,120,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $1,917,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Noninterest expense was $3,291,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $3,570,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $4,197,000 or $3.67 per common share compared to $5,096,000 or $4.46 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 was $11,338,000 compared to $11,089,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $205,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and $495,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. Total noninterest income was $3,366,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $5,713,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. Noninterest expense was $9,718,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and $10,255,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 represented a return on average common equity of 10.30% and 10.32%, respectively, compared to 12.00% and 13.12% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2021. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 represented a return on average assets of 1.04% and 1.08%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 1.44%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.28% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.43% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $2,518,000 at March 31, 2022 compared to $3,242,000 at June 30, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 9.41% compared to 10.89% at June 30, 2021. Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $532,318,000 compared to $486,442,000 at June 30, 2021. Shareholders’ equity was $50,103,000 at March 31, 2022 compared to $52,954,000 at June 30, 2021. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The corporation has an active walk-in share repurchase program. Share repurchases may be facilitated at the corporate office located at 1205 N. Cass St., Wabash IN 46992. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185. The corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

March 31 June 30 2022 2021 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 6,366,006 $ 4,779,188 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 61,807,267 51,646,720 Cash and cash equivalents 68,173,273 56,425,908 Securities available for sale 112,746,728 116,335,455 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,203,633 at March 31, 2022 and $4,168,689 at June 30, 2021 325,007,588 285,643,064 Loans held for sale - 2,613,987 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,462,500 Accrued interest receivable 1,881,750 2,131,744 Premises and equipment, net 8,601,701 8,949,842 Mortgage servicing rights 1,124,143 1,011,046 Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,690,141 9,459,746 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 68,758 148,621 Other assets 2,520,184 1,045,876 Total assets $ 532,317,864 $ 486,441,687 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 56,402,280 $ 49,510,375 Interest-bearing 421,539,440 380,084,790 Total deposits 477,941,720 429,595,165 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,273,628 3,892,719 Total liabilities 482,215,348 433,487,884 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,143,327 - March 31, 2022 and 1,141,190 - June 30, 2021 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 9,887,878 9,809,754 Retained earnings 55,157,652 51,852,194 Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,131,898 ) 3,058,832 Treasury stock, at cost: 693,001 shares at March 31, 2022 and 695,138 shares at June 30, 2021 (11,829,479 ) (11,785,340 ) Total shareholders' equity 50,102,516 52,953,803 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 532,317,864 $ 486,441,687

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 3,342,482 $ 3,347,999 $ 10,097,771 $ 10,512,304 Taxable securities 289,642 340,065 976,127 994,577 Tax exempt securities 407,352 419,231 1,228,982 1,209,159 Other 25,514 6,281 69,363 23,790 Total interest and dividend income 4,064,990 4,113,576 12,372,243 12,739,830 Interest expense: Deposits 319,839 458,636 1,034,161 1,651,282 Borrowings - - 1 - Total interest expense 319,839 458,636 1,034,162 1,651,282 Net interest income 3,745,151 3,654,940 11,338,081 11,088,548 Provision for loan losses 75,000 165,000 205,000 495,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,670,151 3,489,940 11,133,081 10,593,548 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of securities - - - 98,467 Net gains on sales of loans 92,943 1,006,539 447,769 3,215,381 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets 24,033 - 34,283 9,204 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO 4,532 (16,963 ) 11,286 (23,498 ) Commission income 305,301 344,053 941,537 915,456 Service charges and fees 349,991 238,602 859,663 533,440 Earnings on life insurance 76,749 74,875 230,396 224,695 Other 266,661 270,216 840,757 739,662 Total noninterest income 1,120,210 1,917,322 3,365,691 5,712,807 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,794,574 1,534,134 5,285,688 5,009,601 Occupancy and equipment 338,682 350,158 985,152 1,014,617 Professional 111,657 553,813 336,807 707,007 Marketing 85,077 105,096 303,131 327,689 Deposit insurance premium 36,448 33,000 102,448 99,000 Regulatory assessment 9,585 9,515 28,305 28,117 Correspondent bank charges 19,814 17,967 58,524 52,630 Data processing 414,997 400,609 1,247,433 1,221,879 Printing, postage and supplies 71,759 62,358 220,037 229,854 Expense on life insurance 21,232 20,611 63,996 52,309 Contribution expense 22,380 32,340 53,907 59,615 Expense on REO 1,068 5,018 2,093 13,057 Other 363,451 445,260 1,030,468 1,440,008 Total noninterest expense 3,290,724 3,569,879 9,717,989 10,255,383 Income before income taxes 1,499,637 1,837,383 4,780,783 6,050,972 Income tax expense 130,611 262,145 583,505 954,632 Net income $ 1,369,026 $ 1,575,238 $ 4,197,278 $ 5,096,340

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.20 $ 1.38 $ 3.67 $ 4.46 Diluted earnings $ 1.20 $ 1.38 $ 3.67 $ 4.46 Dividends paid $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.78 $ 0.75 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,143,348 1,142,690 1,143,981 1,142,690 Shares outstanding end of period 1,143,327 1,142,690 1,143,327 1,142,690 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.03 % 3.37 % 3.11 % 3.35 % Return on average assets *** 1.04 % 1.36 % 1.08 % 1.44 % Return on average common equity *** 10.30 % 12.00 % 10.32 % 13.12 % March 31 June 30 2022 2021 Nonperforming assets * $ 2,518,218 $ 3,241,581 Repossessed assets $ 68,758 $ 148,621 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

