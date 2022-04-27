Brentwood, TN, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology expands its footprint in Michigan with the acquisition of Kathy Laing, MD’s practice in Ann Arbor

Pinnacle Dermatology has expanded its robust network of clinics in Michigan with its recent acquisition of Dr. Laing’s practice in Ann Arbor. The acquisition is providing Pinnacle Dermatology with its fourteenth clinic in Michigan and helps further its goal of expanding access to excellent dermatologic care to populations in markets Pinnacle serves.

“We welcome the patients and staff of Dr. Laing’s practice to the Pinnacle Dermatology group of practices,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “It is our goal to expand our services in Michigan and deliver the highest quality dermatologic care. After a multi-year search, we have finally identified the right partner in the Ann Arbor market. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Dr. Kathy Laing to make this a reality. The addition of her high-quality practice in Ann Arbor is a key location in our Michigan footprint and furthers our mission to provide the highest standards in population skin health management nationally.”

“I am thrilled to have our practice join Pinnacle Dermatology,” said Dr. Laing. “This move will allow us to put even more focus on what is most important – providing the best in patient-centered dermatology care. The opportunity to merge our practice into the Pinnacle Dermatology network gives us access to the resources and shared services of a larger organization so we can achieve greater operational efficiencies, and an even better patient experience. It is really the best scenario for us and our patients.”

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a leading national dermatology practice operating in multiple geographic markets. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Responsive and passionate patient care, including same-day appointments, patient education and a commitment to provide screening for the early detection of skin cancer are central to this practice.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Dr. Laing’s practice at its current location and medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment at our Ann Arbor, MI location please call (734) 477-0200.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

At Pinnacle Dermatology we are united in our purpose: to educate, protect and care for your skin. We’re committed to bringing you the very best in comprehensive skin care so you can achieve a confident, healthier, and more beautiful you. If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com.