Pipe Relining Market Size Worth $11.23Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Pipe Relining Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution Type (Cured-in-Place Pipe, Pull-in-Place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating) and End User (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Municipal, and Others)”, the global pipe relining market growth is driven by the rising demand for sewage restoration due to aging infrastructure of developed economies, growing government investments in wastewater management and upgradation of sewage infrastructure. North America led the market with a revenue share of more than 30% in 2020 and MEA is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 8.16 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 11.23 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 157 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 84 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Solution Type and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Pipe Relining Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Advanced Trenchless Inc., Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) LLC, Roto-Rooter Group Inc., Silverlining Holding Corporation, Nu Flow Corporate, Perma-Liner Industries LLC, RPB Inc, Specialized Pipe Technologies, Pipe Restoration Solutions, and Aegion Corporation are among the key players profiled in this report on the pipe relining market. In addition to these players, several other key market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





In September 2020, Aegion Corporation declared that its subsidiary, Insituform Technologies, LLC, has been granted US$ 9.3 million contract from the Metro Wastewater Reclamation District (MWRD) in Denver, Colorado to rehabilitate more than 14,000 feet of 8- to 90-inch diameter wastewater pipelines. The initiative aimed to accelerate the deployment of pipe relining services.

The players operating in the pipe relining market witness steady business growth opportunities due to the rising number of aging pipeline infrastructure across different industry verticals. The substantial presence of aging pipelines across end user industries such as oil, gas, chemical, municipal, and commercial industries have significantly contributed to the market growth. In addition, the majority of oil and gas utilities-based infrastructure across developed and developing economies, such as the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, Japan, China, and France, is periodically utilizing the trenchless pipe rehabilitation technology to address damaging issues of their underground pipeline infrastructure.

The greater value of pipe relining over traditional pipe restoration methods drives the growth of the pipe relining market size in coming years. The traditional process consists of trenching and is extremely time-consuming. Also, the traditional renovation of pipes can be costly, particularly when the damaged pipes are located underneath landscaped lawns or tiled flooring, or behind finished walls. Thus, the pipe relining technology is considered as the most effective and emerging solution for restoration of damaged pipe systems outside and inside of buildings.





The pipe relining process helps in the restoration of pipes without any devastation and helps in protecting pipes from several kinds of failures such as corrosion, debris buildup, root intrusion, and leaks. Thus, growing adoption of pipe relining owing to its associated advantages is propelling the pipe relining market growth.

Many developed economies across the world are facing major challenges of aging water infrastructure. Various cities are witnessing continuous growth and urbanization, resulting in a burgeoning need for restoration of pipeline systems which is augmenting the pipe relining market growth. Several European cities are the oldest in the world. Thus, there is a growing concern of the aging infrastructure, unreachable water systems, and smaller pipelines. Underground water infrastructure, sewage maintenance, and clean water supply are among the most financially neglected key areas in the European infrastructure.





The cities and municipalities are at major risk and need to find an immediate and cost-effective solution. Since the water infrastructure across the majority of the EU member states is aging, the European Commission is in a crucial need to invest in it. Moreover, as per the Infrastructure Australia report, the country’s water and sewage expenses may double by 2040. The aging infrastructure of the country is resulting in additional expenditure for the maintenance of aged pipes. The report estimated that properties supplying water and sewerage might increase by around three million during the next 20 years in Australia.

In addition, in May 2020, Upper Arlington, a city in Ohio, US, awarded Performance Pipelining Inc. a US$ 1 million project to fix the pipelines of untreated sewage. Majority of the project involved the installation of linings in existing public and private sanitary sewers across the city. Also, in August 2020, the government of Chennai, India approved the restoration of Chennai’s waterways project. For the first phase of this project, the government sanctioned ~US$ 136 million. Thus, such growing demand for sewage restoration from developed economies is boosting the market growth.

In North America, the US and Canada are experiencing issues related to their aging infrastructure. As per the US Environmental Protection Agency, most of the sanitation infrastructure of the US was constructed in the 19th century. Also, it is estimated that ~1.2 million miles of main water pipes in the country and ~240,000 water main breaks every year, on an average. Also, ~46% of New York’s water pipes were built prior to 1941, and ~1,000 miles are more than 100 years old. Further, even Canada is investing in its aging sewerage infrastructure. For instance, the City of Toronto allocated US$ 350 million for water projects during 2018. This also includes major projects for the improvement of aging sewers and water mains in Toronto. Thus, pipe relining market report helps understand the growing trend and the potential market size which would enable the market participants to enter into the pipe relining market.





Pipe Relining Market: End User Overview

Based on end user, the pipe relining market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals, municipal, and others. The oil & gas segment held the largest pipe relining market share in 2020.

















