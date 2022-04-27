PMV Pharmaceuticals to Present PC14586 Phase 1 Clinical Data at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Oral presentation at ASCO to highlight initial data from ongoing Phase 1 study of PC14586, a first-in-class precision oncology investigational therapy, in patients with advanced solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation





CRANBURY, N.J., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that initial clinical data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating PC14586 have been selected for oral presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to take place June 3-7, in Chicago, Illinois.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: First-in-human study of PC14586, a small molecule structural corrector of Y220C mutant p53, in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a TP53 Y220C mutation

Abstract Number: 3003

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics — Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 9:45 AM-12:45 PM CDT

About PC14586

PC14586 is a first-in-class, small molecule, p53 reactivator designed to selectively bind to the crevice present in the p53 Y220C mutant protein, hence, restoring the wild-type, or normal, p53 protein structure and tumor suppressing function. PC14586 is being developed for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation. For more information on the Phase 1/2 trial, refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT study identifier NCT04585750).

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future plans or expectations for PC14586, including expectations regarding success of its current clinical trial for PC14586 and any future commercialization plans for the product candidate; and the future plans or expectations for the Company’s discovery platform for its other early-stage and clinical candidates. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the Company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy and operate as an early clinical stage company, the potential for clinical trials of PC14586 or any future clinical trials of other product candidates to differ from preclinical, preliminary or expected results, the Company’s ability to fund operations, and the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company’s clinical trials, supply chain, and operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 1, 2022 and its other filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

