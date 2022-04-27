Nurse Call Systems Market Gains Sizable Business Opportunities Due to Rise in Healthcare Spending on Aging Population, States TMR Study

Rising use of diversified and integrated platforms together with surging demand for mobility equipment is boosting business prospects in the nurse call systems market

ALBANY N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nurse call systems market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, state analysts of an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Healthcare professionals across the globe are increasing inclination toward providing top-notch healthcare to patients. Furthermore, there has been increase in demand for diversified and integrated platforms globally. These factors are generating sizable sales avenues in the global nurse call systems market. Furthermore, the TMR study notes that the global nurse call systems market is prognosticated to gain the valuation of US$ 2.81 Bn by 2027.

The nurse call systems market in North America is estimated to maintain its dominating position during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to many factors, including early adoption of advanced technologies by regional healthcare providers and existence of next-gen healthcare system in the region, notes a study by TMR.

Nurse Call Systems Market: Key Findings

Healthcare organizations today are increasing their focus on providing superior levels of patient care. Hence, they are making efforts to make their nursing staff responsive and vigilant so as to provide healthcare services as well as patient safety efficiently. This factor is driving the demand for nurse call systems across the globe.

Moreover, these devices are gaining popularity, as they help healthcare organizations to streamline all nursing activities and maintain seamless communication between patients and healthcare providers. Hence, rising product demand is fueling the expansion of the global nurse call systems market, according to analysts at TMR.

Nurse call systems are gaining traction, as they help healthcare institutions in prioritizing nursing calls on the basis of the type of request registered by patients and the level of emergency, states TMR study on the nurse call systems market. Besides, these devices are being increasingly adopted across the globe, as they help existing nursing staff in performing their duties efficiently at skilled nursing facilities and assisted living centers. This aside, the systems provide superior productivity and improved quality of nursing services in institutions where the nursing staff is relatively new and inexperienced.



Nurse Call Systems Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the demand for responsive and effective healthcare communication globally is driving sales in the nurse call systems market

Increase in spending on healthcare of the elderly across the globe is fueling demand opportunities in the nurse call systems market

Surge in prevalence of varied disabilities among people from across the globe is expected to boost business avenues in the global nurse call systems market



Nurse Call Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Players operating in the global nurse call systems market are focusing on their business expansion using strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions

Companies are increasing investments in R&Ds in order to launch new products and expand their product portfolios

Many enterprises in the nurse call systems market are concentrating on regulatory approval procedures and the development of technologically advanced products



Nurse Call Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Azure Healthcare Limited

Ascom Holding AG

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Cornell Communications

STANLEY Healthcare

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Tyco SimplexGrinnell

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Rauland-Borg Corporation (Acquired by Ametek, Inc.)

Vigil Health Solutions, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. (Ackermann)



Nurse Call Systems Market Segmentation

Type of Equipment

Nurse Call Intercoms

Basic Audio

Digital Nurse Call system

IP Based

Nurse Call Mobile System



Communication Technology Type

Wireless

Wired

End User

Hospital

Assisted Living Centre

Nursing home

Clinics

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



