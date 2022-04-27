Result of AGM

For immediate release

27 April 2022

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed on a Poll in accordance with the Notice of Meeting.

Details of the votes received were as follows:-





FOR



AGAINST Chairman’s

Discretion Abstain Resolution No. Number of Votes



Number of Votes



Number of Votes



Number of Votes Ordinary 1 2,329,812 0 6,000 0 Ordinary 2 2,285,883 4,979 6,000 38,950 Ordinary 3 2,265,415 4,979 6,000 59,418 Ordinary 4 2,329,812 0 6,000 0 Ordinary 5 2,321,812 8,000 6,000 0 Ordinary 6 2,300,182 26,630 6,000 3,000 Ordinary 7 2,324,812 0 11,000 0 Ordinary 8 2,285,611 31,609 6,000 12,592 Special 9 2,307,241 9,979 6,000 12,592 Special 10 2,262,564 54,173 11,000 8,075

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com