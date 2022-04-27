Result of AGM

27 April 2022

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed on a Poll in accordance with the Notice of Meeting.

Details of the votes received were as follows:-

   

FOR 		 

AGAINST 		Chairman’s
Discretion 		Abstain
Resolution No. Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes
Ordinary 1 2,329,812 0 6,000 0
Ordinary 2 2,285,883 4,979 6,000 38,950
Ordinary 3 2,265,415 4,979 6,000 59,418
Ordinary 4 2,329,812 0 6,000 0
Ordinary 5 2,321,812 8,000 6,000 0
Ordinary 6 2,300,182 26,630 6,000 3,000
Ordinary 7 2,324,812 0 11,000 0
Ordinary 8 2,285,611 31,609 6,000 12,592
Special 9 2,307,241 9,979 6,000 12,592
Special 10 2,262,564 54,173 11,000 8,075

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

