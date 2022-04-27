Chalk River Facility Becomes First Nuclear Laboratory In Canada to Receive GLP Recognition

English French

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that the Biology Research Facility (BRF) has become the first nuclear facility in Canada to receive Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) Facility recognition, a designation that brings exciting new opportunities in pre-clinical research to CNL. An international standard covering all areas of facility operations, GLP recognition facilitates the acceptance of study results by national and international regulators, including Health Canada and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.



To comply with GLP principles, CNL has implemented rigorous new practices and processes, including the management and training of personnel, pre-established plans and procedures, and characterization of test equipment. The recognition will not only advance CNL’s leading radiolabelling research and pre-clinical capabilities, but it also enables new commercial research for CNL in pharmaceutical development, and to advance research partnerships and participate in a broad range of subcontracting opportunities with other GLP recognized organizations.

“This latest GLP recognition expands CNL’s opportunities in R&D, including pre-clinical studies that are recognized by regulatory bodies like Health Canada or FDA pharmaceutical applications,” commented Dr. Jeff Griffin, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “It also opens new avenues for CNL in the growing radiopharmaceutical industry and strongly positions CNL’s research capabilities conducted under strict international standards. It was a tremendous amount of work to meet this standard, and I want to congratulate the BRF team for this incredible accomplishment.”

“AECL is proud that CNL has achieved GLP for the Biological Research Facility at Chalk River Laboratories,” commented Dr. Amy Gottschling, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited’s (AECL) Vice-President of Science and Technology. “It demonstrates our collective commitment to investing in our national laboratory and to driving innovation in nuclear science and technology to improve the health and well-being of Canadians.”

Administered by the Standards Council of Canada, GLP recognition ensures a high degree of quality assurance and data integrity for laboratory research, and enables full traceability and curation of information. On the heels of this recognition, CNL will be building a larger team to pursue new commercial opportunities in pre-clinical research, which include studies conducted on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, government bodies, regulatory agencies, or other GLP recognized organizations. Pre-clinical research is a phase of study conducted prior to human trials, and typically yields preliminary information about a drug’s safety and toxicity in animal models.

Owned by AECL and operated by CNL, the BRF is a 1,600 m2 state-of-the-art facility designed to support animal and animal tissue-based research, and its capabilities to support radiation, radionuclide and carcinogen-based testing and experimentation are unique in North America. The BRF houses environmentally controlled, specific pathogen-free laboratories dedicated to biological research, which includes cell and molecular biology, histology and tissue processing, hematology, tissue culture and animal procedures. In the coming years, the BRF will increasingly serve as a key facility in CNL’s R&D related to targeted alpha therapy (TAT), a promising new cancer treatment that CNL is advancing.

“The GLP recognition is highly complementary to Chalk River Laboratories’ current capabilities in producing Actinium-225, one of the rarest medical isotopes in the world, and takes us one more step closer to becoming a major player who could advance the field of targeted alpha therapy” commented Ram Mullur, CNL’s Vice-President of Isotopes Business. “This license paves the way for CNL to conduct high quality pre-clinical studies for the radiopharmaceuticals industry.”

CNL’s BRF is part of a broader series of laboratories and programs that CNL maintains in health studies and dosimetry services, including animal studies, isotope production and processing, targeted radionuclide therapies, analytical chemistry services and waste management solutions. For more information on CNL’s research in health sciences, including its Biological Research Facility, please visit www.cnl.ca/health.

