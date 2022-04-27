Contact Lenses Market is expected to Reach US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of 2029| Contact Lenses Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook

NEWARK, Del., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contact lenses market is set to reach US$ 12.5 Bn in terms of revenues by the end of 2029. A new Future Market Insights (FMI) study reveals that the contact lenses market will see a moderate CAGR over 2029. Soft contact lenses are the most prescribed contact lenses, while toric lens designs are significantly gaining popularity over the recent past. The latter are gaining traction attributing to their properties to correct mixed astigmatism.

Moreover, these lenses are fashionable, serve various purposes owing to their anti-radiation (block UV rays) properties, and abilities to filter dim lights and work on miniature components. Demand for silicone hydrogel contact lenses is also on a constant rise, as they reduce the risk of hypoxia related eye problems.

Key Takeaways – Contact Lenses Market

North America is expected to retain its dominant position in the global contact lenses market due to high adoption of contact lenses, high demand for branded products, and frequent new product launches, coupled with significant presence of prominent players in the region.

Soft lenses continue to be top selling, making up nearly 80% of overall sales in the contact lenses market. These lenses are widely prescribed by doctors, user-friendly, and easier to adjust as compared to hard contact lenses.

Increasing usage of therapeutic (drug-eluting) contact lenses for ophthalmic drug delivery is creating a massive window of opportunity in the global contact lenses market. These lenses would be garnering interests with their unique advantages such as extended wear and high bioavailability.



Growing prevalence of myopia among young children and elderly demographic will continue to create significant opportunities for prominent players in the contact lenses market. Daily wear soft contact lenses made of flexible plastic that enables oxygen to pass through the eyes are gathering traction in market. Besides such innovations, online sales will help manufacturers reap sizeable profits in the global market.

Smart Contact Lenses Gaining Traction

Contact lens companies have been introducing novel products in the market, attributable to R&D advancements. Smart contact lenses represent one such innovation that continues to gain popularity worldwide. These lenses do not require surgery and can be inserted or removed by users. Researchers from the Harbin Institute of Technology in China and the University of California San Diego are developing innovative biomimetic smart soft contact lenses that users can zoom in and out by simply blinking.

Know More About Contact Lenses Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an analysis of the global contact lenses market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2029. The report on the global contact lenses market reveals compelling insights on the basis of product type (soft lenses [daily wear and extended wear] and gas permeable), design type (spherical, toric, multifocal, and others), wear type (disposable and reusable), and sales channel (online [e-Commerce portal and company owned portal] and offline [exclusive stores and multiband stores]), across seven major regions.

