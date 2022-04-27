Peace of Mind with a double-click: TELUS is bringing wearable, discreet personal security to Canada through partnership with invisaWear

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS launched TELUS SmartWear Security , a line of discreet wearable accessories that provides our customers with emergency support, 24/7 monitoring, and peace of mind wherever they go. In partnership with US-based tech brand invisaWear , TELUS SmartWear Security provides customers with a stylish personal safety device disguised as jewelry or a key charm powered by TELUS’ world-leading wireless network, and TELUS SmartHome Security’s 24/7 monitoring team. TELUS SmartWear Security is the latest innovation in our comprehensive line of security solutions to bring customers a greater sense of security at home or on the go.



“It’s truly exciting to bring this level of personal security to Canadians. There are so many instances where as a mom and an aunt, I can see SmartWear bringing peace of mind to customers and their loved ones, from young adults walking alone on school campuses, real estate agents doing late showings, or even just taking the dog out at night,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President, Home Solutions & Customer Excellence. “By simply double-clicking your wearable device, you can immediately alert selected contacts and share your geolocation. It’s empowering our customers with technology that immediately connects them to the support they need in an emergency.”

TELUS SmartWear Security is managed through an easy-to-use smartphone app, which provides customers with quick access to alerts and updates. The app provides 24/7 monitoring, instantly connecting your smartphone to TELUS’ monitoring service. Customers can tailor TELUS SmartWear Security with a selection of alert modes in the app. In the event of an emergency, once the device is double clicked, TELUS SmartWear Security will alert your preselected five emergency contacts or connect you immediately to our 24/7 monitoring team for emergency assistance, where the TELUS agent will stay on the line with you.

“We're excited to bring our devices to Canada and are proud to partner with a trusted organization like TELUS that understands the importance of security and putting customers first,” said Rajia Abdelaziz, CEO of invisaWear. “With just the push of a button, customers can seek assistance and receive the right safety resources and help they need, empowering users to feel safe and connected."

TELUS SmartWear Security features include:

Notify Emergency Contacts: Send notifications, GPS location, and SMS updates to up to five emergency contacts.

Reassurance Calls: 24/7 access to a professional emergency response TELUS agent by phone. They will stay with you on the phone anytime you feel unsafe.

Live Chat SMS: 24/7 access to a two-way SMS conversation with a professional emergency response TELUS agent. They will stay with you and provide assistance discreetly through text.

Activity Tracking: Be proactive about your safety by inviting our monitoring team and your emergency contacts to track you via GPS for up to 4 hours. You will then alert the app once you’re safe and no longer need tracking, and if the timer expires before you have responded, agents will alert your emergency contacts and share your location with local law enforcement.

“I see great value in TELUS’ SmartWear Security device. It will empower the user with a tool to receive prompt, discreet, and professional services in emergency situations,” said Aaron Hutchinson, Justice-Stakeholder, Western Canada. “TELUS is an innovative company and they are committed to making our communities safer.”

For every new subscription of TELUS SmartWear Security, TELUS will donate a SmartWear device and one-year subscription to the TELUS Mobility for Good® , providing wireless connectivity to marginalized individuals, including Indigenous women at risk of or experiencing violence. TELUS will donate a maximum of 250 devices and subscriptions.

TELUS SmartWear Security is available across Canada, excluding Quebec. Full pricing and product details can be found at telus.com/smartwear .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About invisaWear

invisaWear creates safety devices that are disguised as everyday accessories. They look like necklaces, bracelets, keychains, fitness bands, and even hair scrunchies but they all have a button hidden on the back. When double-pressed, invisaWear products send a text message to up-to five pre-selected emergency contacts; the text notifies the emergency contacts that the user is requesting help and contains a link to the user’s location. The jewelry also offers an optional contact 9-1-1 feature. Rajia Abdelaziz, Co-Founder and CEO of invisaWear, started the company after a scary incident when a car full of men followed her and started yelling inappropriate comments. Luckily, Rajia was able to run and get in her car, unharmed; the harrowing experience inspired her to create fashion jewelry that doubles as a safety device. To learn more, please visit https://www.invisawear.com.

