ACAMS FinTech & Crypto Summit Outlines Strategies to Fight Financial Crime in Rapidly Evolving Sector

Chicago, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing effort to educate compliance professionals on how technology is transforming the fight against illicit finance, ACAMS will host a special training and networking event for its 3rd Annual FinTech & Crypto Summit. On May 3rd, attendees of the in-person event will learn the latest industry guidance and best practices from leading financial-crime experts in the FinTech and virtual-asset space, including representatives of the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Reserve Board, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Conference of State Bank Supervisors, Citi, Western Union, Meta, Coinbase, Stripe, BlockFi, Mercari, Chainalysis, Polaris, TRM Labs, Merkle Science, and other tech companies, money services businesses, and law firms involved in the rapidly evolving sector.

In addition to answering questions from the audience, speakers will outline anti-financial crime (AFC) compliance practices and investigative strategies on such topics as identifying Russia sanctions evasion activity that is unique to FinTech firms and cryptocurrency exchanges, using forensic accounting methods to pinpoint and track blockchain payments linked to terrorism, understanding regulatory positions and concerns tied to digital bank charters and Bitcoin exchange traded funds, and fighting sex and labor trafficking networks through the use of new technological tools.

“FinTechs and virtual asset service providers are without a doubt the most exciting, disruptive, and nimble companies in the financial space today, but their continued progress is ultimately contingent on their collaboration with regulators, law enforcement, banks, and other institutions to fight financial crime,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “By bringing so many stakeholders together to discuss emerging threats and concerns, this summit marks an important step on the path toward ensuring that technology is more promise than peril.”

“Whether you’re a compliance practitioner concerned about how cryptocurrencies can be exploited to circumvent sanctions, a law enforcement official investigating illicit financial flows through digital payment systems, or a FinTech executive looking to learn how regulatory oversight may impact your business, this summit offers practical insights on how to safeguard firms from criminal abuse, monetary penalties, and reputational harm,” he said.

The full program for the ACAMS FinTech & Crypto Summit can be found here.

