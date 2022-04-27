Laguna Treatment Hospital Names Veteran Healthcare Executive Barbara Saak as CEO

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Hospital, one of a few chemical dependency recovery hospitals in California, has announced healthcare executive Barbara Saak as the facility’s CEO. Since July of 2021, Saak has served as Interim CEO, and during that short amount of time has been instrumental in enhancing the patient experience and establishing a robust clinical team. As a registered nurse with more than 30 years of nursing and clinical experience, in addition to her expertise in operational leadership and regulatory compliance, Saak is positioned to take clinical excellence to the next level by strengthening the high-quality care Laguna Treatment Hospital is known for providing.



Prior to joining American Addiction Centers, Saak held senior leadership positions at a number of esteemed entities, including the University of California at Irvine and Loma Linda University Health, Providence St. Joseph Health System and the multinational healthcare services system Tenet Healthcare. Having been certified in healthcare compliance and ethics, her responsibilities in these organizations included planning, implementing and monitoring regulatory compliance measures at the corporate, state and federal levels, managing operational privacy and information, ensuring rigorous quality of care standards were met.

“I’m eager to bring my expertise to the position of CEO,” said Saak. “At a time when record overdose deaths are being recorded and new, more dangerous substances are increasing in presence, the services provided by the clinical and medical staff at Laguna are now more important than ever. We are a lifeline to many people in our community and beyond, and our commitment to saving lives has never been stronger.”

In addition to treating drug and alcohol addiction, Laguna Treatment Hospital also specializes in caring for those with co-occurring mental health disorders - such as depression or anxiety - and patients who have other medical conditions that require medical supervision and/or management.

“I have the privilege to work alongside a skilled and compassionate team devoted to exceptional patient care, and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to work with as CEO,” said Saak. “I am proud of the team and I’m proud to be a part of this team, and together, we’re going to make Laguna Treatment Hospital the best it can be to give our patients the best possible outcomes.”

