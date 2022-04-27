Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (“Innovative Industrial” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IIPR) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Innovative Industrial stock between May 7, 2020 and April 13, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants touted its rigorous underwriting standards and extensive experience in the cannabis industry. They also stated that the Company’s organization and operations qualify it to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Notwithstanding, Defendants failed to disclose that the value of the Company’s properties are significantly lower than represented and that the Company’s focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a REIT. Further, the Company’s top customers may not be able to continue making payments and the Company would face significant issues replacing those customers.

On April 14, 2022, market researcher Blue Orca Capital released a report describing the Company as “a marijuana bank masquerading as a REIT. IIPR’s model is to conduct sale-leaseback transactions with cannabis producers who are otherwise prohibited from borrowing money because of federal regulations.” The report further noted that “[u]nlike with other REITs, IIPR cannot expect to recover the lost income from defaulting tenants because it appears that the actual value of its properties are substantially below their carrying value on the IIPR’s balance sheet.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $13.76 per share, or 7.5%, to close at $169.68 per share on April 14, 2022.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Innovative Industrial should contact the Firm prior to the June 24, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .