The Harvard of Makeup Artistry: Why Artists are Relocating to Attend L Makeup Institute

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Las Vegas and Dallas Fort Worth, there is a program that has quickly grown to become one of the most coveted schools in the country for students aspiring to work in the makeup artistry and special effects industries. It has become so respected as a makeup artistry school, in fact, that students are relocating from places around the world for the opportunity to learn at such a prestigious institution.





L Makeup Institute first opened to students in 2010 as a destination program that elevates beyond the typical cosmetology school into a unique and highly-sought-after learning institute. Distinct from cosmetology school programs which focus on teaching hair, skin, and nails, the L Makeup Institute exclusively teaches the art and science of makeup artistry and offers programs in all styles of makeup artistry. Led by professional makeup artist and founder Lissette Waugh, L Makeup Institute delivers a dynamic, hands-on curriculum that prepares students for careers in some of the most exciting fields in makeup artistry.

What makes L Makeup Institute among the strongest programs in the country for this career path? It begins with their commitment to the students.

“We are a makeup artistry school, unlike most cosmetology schools that are in every city, so we are more specialized,” Waugh explains. “Makeup artistry is a career, a very lucrative career, and our program focuses on makeup artistry and all the styles that fall under it. That’s why people are coming from all over.”





Just as students relocate to attend the college of their choice, students are moving to Las Vegas and the Dallas Fort Worth Plano Metroplex for the chance to learn professional makeup artistry at a campus specifically designed to support makeup artistry and special effects makeup curriculum. By their latest count, nearly half the enrollment at the two L Makeup Institute locations are from areas outside of the greater Las Vegas and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

L Makeup Institute is one of the few makeup school programs in the country that meet the strict industry standards for makeup artistry and special effects, which means graduates of the program are ready to enter professions immediately. And with a robust job placement and graduate services program, L Makeup Institute opens doors for graduates, leading to exciting opportunities in some of the biggest industries in the world, including fashion, film, and television.





After the success of the original location, L Makeup Institute opened a second makeup school in Dallas, Texas, a beautifully appointed campus featuring ten separate training classrooms, a special effects lab, and a photography studio.

“I contribute our graduate’s success to our amazing staff, our passionate and highly trained instructors, and the proprietary curriculum I developed exclusively for L Makeup Institute,” Waugh says. “For students who really want to learn the craft and what it takes to become a professional artist, that is what our school is all about. Our alumni are proud that they graduated from LMI.”

A recent graduate shared the following:

Dear L Makeup Institute,

It’s tough to put into words what my year at L Makeup Institute in Las Vegas has meant to me. I had to travel far from home in Chicago— a kid with some blending brushes — to the desert to find the perfect makeup school that treated beauty as art. At the same time, they focused on the practical ways to make someone feel empowered because they felt beautiful, inside and out. I’m so grateful to my teachers for their tireless pursuit of excellence. I also loved getting to know them as warm, wonderful people who were there to push me. The end result has been gigs beyond my wildest dreams. I came to Vegas as an excited kid on his own for the first time. I’m graduating as a true makeup artist thanks to this special place that embraced me from day one. I never felt lonely because of this place. Because of these great people. - Cade P.

One of the core components of the Makeup Academy is daily, in-person, and hands-on instruction. Waugh wanted to create a curriculum that connected with all types of learners, so the program is delivered through the VAK (visual, auditory, kinesthetic) method, which includes daily live instruction, audio-visual aids, and a heavy emphasis on lab work and practical exercises. Students begin working with makeup products on the first day, practicing in a variety of styles including makeup, special effects, airbrush, and body painting.





Overall, Waugh says, sharing her love and experience in makeup artistry with other aspiring artists is a joy, and the program is designed to foster an environment that supports artists and helps them develop their craft. Because in the end, it is truly about serving her students and helping them produce great work. For over a decade, L Makeup Institute has done just that, making it possible for present and future artists to expand and elevate their artistic talent to be successful makeup and special effects artists.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about the people’s lives we’ve changed and what they are doing now,” Waugh says. “They are living their dream and doing what they love.”