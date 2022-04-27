With The Increase In Alcohol Consumption, The Absinthe Market Is Expected To Surpass $38 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Absinthe Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the absinthe market, increasing alcohol and other beverage consumption is expected to propel the growth of the absinthe market. Consumers globally are increasingly consuming alcohol products and beverages. For instance, in 2019, according to the World Health Organization, the citizens of Czechia consumed the most alcohol per capita, with citizens consuming 14.26 liters of pure alcohol; Latvia consumed 13.19 liters and Moldova consumed 12.85 liters of pure alcohol per capita. Therefore, increasing alcohol and other beverage consumption is driving the growth of the absinthe market.



The global absinthe market size is expected to grow from $33.20 billion in 2021 to $33.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.30%. The global absinthe industry growth is expected to reach $38.61 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.26%.

New product launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the absinthe market. Modern Absinthe is a result of laboratory experimentation. For instance, in November 2019, Gin brand Hendrick’s entered the spirit category with the launch of a modern absinthe, featuring the brand’s signature flavors of rose and cucumber. This flavored absinthe is made up of anise and wormwood extracts. It also contains the traditional absinthe botanicals, along with juniper orange and yarrow. These combinations give the product much more flavor.

Major players in the absinthe market are Pacific Distillery LLC, Teichene, Duplais Verte, La Fée Absinthe, Kübler Absinthe Superieure, Hill's Liquere North America, La Clandestine, Doubs Mystique, Butterfly Absinthe, Lucid, Metelka, C.F. Berger, Jade Nouvelle Orleans, Rudolf GmbH, Vieux Carre, Mansinthe, Rudolf Group, and Philadelphia Distilling Company.

TBRC’s global absinthe market analysis is segmented by type into absinthe verte, absinthe ordinaire, absinthe reve pastis, absinthe bohemian, absinthe amber, absinthe blanche; by distribution into online, offline; by application into medical, food and beverage, cosmetic.

In 2021, Europe was the largest region in the absinthe market. During the forecast period, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global absinthe market. The regions covered in the global absinthe market outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

