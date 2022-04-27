IFIC Makes Submission to CSA on Modernization of the Prospectus Filing Model for Investment Funds

English French

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today filed its submission to the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) in response to its request for comments on proposed amendments to National Instruments 41-101 and 81-101 relating to prospectus filing requirements for investment funds.



“IFIC commends the CSA for its efforts to modernize the prospectus filing model and reduce regulatory burden for firms,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “Extending the requirement to file a prospectus from every 12 months to every 24 months is a positive step for the industry and it continues to effectively meet investors’ information needs.”

In its submission, IFIC also recommended that the CSA retain the current option to either file stand-alone amendments or an amended and restated prospectus when material changes occur.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

