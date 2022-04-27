Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217 - Exchange Auction

English Icelandic

Series RIKB 24 0415 RIKB 42 0217 ISIN IS0000033009 IS0000033884 Maturity Date 04/15/2024 02/17/2042 Auction Date 04/29/2022 04/29/2022 Settlement Date 05/04/2022 05/04/2022 Buyback issue RIKB 22 1026 Buyback price (clean) 101.3800

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

The value of the buyback issue, together with accrued interest, will constitute payment for the new issued bonds.

No special compensation is paid in relations to purchase of RIKB 22 1026

It should be noted that cash is not accepted. Payment may only be made with the buyback issue at the buyback price.

For further information, please refer to the Government Debt Management website, i.e. for the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.