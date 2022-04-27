Blank Rome Adds International Trade & National Security Partner in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to welcome leading international trade and national security attorney Anthony Rapa as a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office where he will lead the firm’s National Security team. Working closely with the firm’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Services industry group, Anthony will counsel companies, private equity sponsors, and financial institutions on sanctions and export control-related matters in cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, government investigations, and regulatory matters. A dual U.S./UK-qualified practitioner, he joins Blank Rome from Kirkland & Ellis where he was a partner.

“Anthony is a fantastic addition to Blank Rome and our aerospace, defense and government services industry team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “He will play a key role in expanding our national security and international trade capabilities as well as helping our clients address critical issues in this multidisciplinary and evolving area. His deep knowledge of the sanctions and export control regimes in the United States, UK, and EU will greatly benefit our clients as we help them navigate the increasingly complex, fast-moving sanctions landscape.”

Anthony advises clients on wide-ranging sanctions and export controls compliance matters, including under the sanctions regulations administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”), the Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”) administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”), and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (“ITAR”) administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (“DDTC”). He leads internal investigations and merger and acquisition due diligence related to sanctions and export controls, submits license and advisory opinion requests on behalf of clients, advises on transactions involving high-risk jurisdictions and/or export-controlled items, conducts product classifications under EAR and ITAR rules, develops compliance policies for multinational organizations, and assists clients with supply chain due diligence. In addition to his U.S. qualification, Anthony is admitted to practice as a solicitor in England and Wales, and has deep familiarity with UK and EU sanctions and export control regimes.

“Anthony’s experience handling some of the most sophisticated national security and international trade matters gives him a well-rounded perspective into the challenges that companies operating in the global marketplace encounter,” said Justin A. Chiarodo, Partner and Chair of the firm’s Government Contracts group. “His strong relationships across key government agencies bolsters our firm’s abilities to advocate for clients facing challenging regulatory matters and investigations not only in the United States, but in the UK and EU as well. I look forward to collaborating with Anthony in helping our clients navigate their most challenging national security and international trade matters.”

Anthony works with entities around the world and has experience in a number of industries, including aerospace, defense, energy, technology, software, semiconductors, mining, manufacturing, telecommunications, automotive, financial, shipping, and freight forwarding and logistics.

“We are in a pivotal moment for sanctions and export controls policy that calls for a holistic approach to national security and geopolitical issues, and Blank Rome’s deep reserve of multidisciplinary capabilities and strong focus on a collaborative approach to client service and commitment to growth will position our clients for success,” added Rapa. “The opportunity to work with such talented people was something I couldn’t pass up. This is a great firm to call home.”

Anthony received his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law, summa cum laude, and his B.A. from Drew University, summa cum laude. During law school, Anthony was the comments editor of the Seton Hall Law Review.

