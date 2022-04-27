Songwriter and Keynote Speaker Gail Taylor Announces Release of “Wings” by Gail T as Charged – a contribution to Canada’s Mental Health Week

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gail Taylor, a Canadian songwriter, keynote speaker and mental health advocate is excited to announce the release date of her newest song, “Wings”. The song is an emotional support song for those who have loved ones struggling with addiction and will be released on May 2nd, during Mental Health Week in Canada. Gail loves to participate in interviews and share her support and inspiration.



In her mid 60’s she began her music journey after pursuing a lifelong career in finance. Each song that Gail under the moniker Gail T as Charged, introduces to the world carries an important message derived from her personal life experiences.

Addiction can be complicated, cruel, harmful, and most often affects occur way beyond the individual addict. This can include, parents, children, husbands, wives, friends, coworkers and much more. These effects can be long lasting and are different for everyone. They commonly result in a compromise in one’s ability to manage their own happiness. “I hope my song inspires you to give yourself permission to be happy. Although the journeys are intertwined, we only get to control our own and happiness is a choice.” – Gail Taylor

The foundation of Gail’s music journey is built on the philosophy that music can transform and positively impact individuals and communities. Her messages and energy are synonymous with advocating and inspiring people to become their best selves.

Contact for press kit at 587-987-2837 or gailtaylor@gailtaylormusic.com

Listen on Soundcloud

Follow Gail Taylor Music and Gail T as Charged on Facebook

Follow Gail Tylor Music and Gail T as Charged on Instagram



