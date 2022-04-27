Vastned Belgium: Announcement of the results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 27 april 2022

Dutch English French

Vastned Belgium organised an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.

The General Meeting of Vastned Belgium approved all items on the agenda:

- Approval of the statutory annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2021, as well as the allocation of the result.

- Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2021 and the (revised) Remuneration Policy of the Company.

- Composition of the Board of Directors.

- Reappointment statutory auditor

In conclusion, as announced on 13 October 2021, the mandate of Rudi Taelemans as operational CEO has come to an end. The Board of Directors would like to thank Rudi Taelemans for the fruitful collaboration over the past 22 years.

