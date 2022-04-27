Bryan Hughes Joins Associa As Senior Vice President Of Company’s Western Region

Dallas, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Carona, Founder and CEO of Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Bryan Hughes has joined Associa’s executive leadership team as senior vice president, Western Region. In this capacity, Mr. Hughes will oversee the operations of all Associa branches throughout the western United States. He will work closely with regional vice presidents and branch presidents to help them achieve Associa’s core objectives and performance commitments across a broad range of areas, including business planning and innovation.

Mr. Hughes most recently served as regional president of a large community management firm on the east coast. He was responsible for developing and implementing strategic direction and related growth initiatives for a division throughout New England. He previously served in leadership roles with Terminix, where he oversaw multi-brand operations throughout the central United States. Mr. Hughes has also worked as a strategic consultant and university adjunct professor.

Mr. Hughes holds a CPM® designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®), and his CMCA® designation through the Community Associations Institute (CAI). He also holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

“Joining Associa from another well-respected firm within the community management industry gives Bryan Hughes a solid understanding of the importance we place on meeting the needs of our community partners and residents,” said John Carona, Associa founder and CEO. “Bryan is an excellent addition to our team, and we look forward to benefitting from the tremendous value and expertise he brings to the table.”

Mr. Hughes earned a BBA from Bellevue University; an MBA from Western Governors University; and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Bellevue University. In addition, he has earned a Certificate in Corporate Governance from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Music from Berklee College of Music.

