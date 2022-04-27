English French

Strong Q1 growth

Turnover: €690.6 million (+16.3%)

€ million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change



France 284.7 250.5 +13.6% International 405.9 343.3 +18.3% Total 690.6 593.8 +16.3%





After setting new records in 2021, SYNERGIE began 2022 with strong growth, reporting consolidated turnover of €690.6 million, up 16.3% on 2021 (+16.0% like-for-like).

The Group's multi-sector/multi-client positioning in all the countries where it operates once again enabled it to capture new markets both in growth sectors (logistics, call centres, healthcare, agri-food, environment and digital) and in traditional sectors, where the recovery that began in 2021 has gained momentum. Meanwhile, measures taken to deal with sourcing pressures have paid off.

Sales were once again driven by international business (58.8% of consolidated sales), primarily by Southern Europe (+23.9%), where Italy remains the driving force with turnover of €175.1 million (+30.3%), now representing over 25% of the Group’s sales. Northern and Eastern Europe (+10.1%) together with non-Europe (+20.2%) also performed well.

Our turnover in France came to €284.7 million (€271 million excluding digital services), up 13.6%. Growth continued in sectors that showed strong recovery in 2021, in particular civil engineering (major projects), food processing related to catering, retail and aerospace, which are now in good shape. Sales were also boosted by the minimum wage increase.

Our Digital Services subsidiaries generated turnover of €18.1 million, up 6.2% over the quarter, with a particularly strong performance in France.

Thanks to investments made in recent years and its commitments as a responsible company, the SYNERGIE Group confirms its target of over €3 billion in full-year turnover.

Next event

►General Meeting 23 June 2022

►Publication of Q2 2022 turnover on Wednesday 27 July 2022 after stock market closing

Attachment