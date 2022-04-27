Decentralized Bonds Platform D/Bond Rebrands Following Successful Funding Rounds

PARIS, France, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D/Bond is an innovative start-up that is bringing decentralized bonds to the blockchain using their pioneering ERC/3475 token standard. The decentralized bonds platform has just announced a major rebranding following its successful seed and series A funding round in which several industry leaders invested.

D/Bond is Born

Formerly known as Debond Protocol, the new-look company has changed not only its name but also its website design and logo as a part of the platform's international growth strategy. Alongside the unveiling of its newly-designed website, D/Bond's rebranding will broaden its appeal to investors in new markets.

Seed Funding Round Success

The recent expansion is in part due to a successful seed and series A funding round in which several prominent investors participated, elevating the value of D/Bond to an estimated $12.5 million USD. Bixin Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Collinstar Capital, Exnetwork Capital, HOT DAO (Hotlabs), Waterdrip Capital, Lotus Capital, Crypto Dorm Fund, and Wave Capital all participated.

D/Bond CEO Yu Liu stated that:

"D/Bond is creating a system to securitize any digital asset. We believe D/Bond has the potential to be an important player in the decentralization of this market, hence the rebrand. We seek to partner with many more investors who believe in our multi-layered pool approach to reduce slippage and transaction fees. We are confident that, thanks to our offer, ERC/3475 D/Bonds that are also tradable on our secondary market, we are going to achieve our financing target."

The new investments cover efforts to tap into existing market opportunities and expand the D/Bond ecosystem within the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets.

New Look Website

Those interested in exploring the new website, brand, and a demo of how the app enables users to convert digital assets to securities and derivatives (also turning them into assets tradable on the secondary market) can do so at www.debond.net. The front-end demo is available on GitHub, visitors just need to connect the wallet to Ropsten testnet.

About D/Bond

D/Bond is the Web 3.0 infrastructure pioneering the ERC/3475 token standard for decentralized bonds. The Paris-based start-up also provides the D/Wallet, the D/Exchange bonds and derivatives exchange, and an open market for securities as part of its ecosystem.

Media Contact Info

Contact Name: Mate Matyas

Contact Email: info@debond.org

D/Bond Links

Website | Pitch Deck | One-pager

D/Bond Socials

Twitter | Medium | Discord |

