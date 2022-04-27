1847 Holdings Announces NYSE American Listing Approval

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (“1847 Holdings”), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced that, subject to meeting all requirements (including the price requirement) at the time of listing, the Company has been approved to uplist to the NYSE American Exchange in conjunction with an underwritten public offering of the Company’s common stock and warrants. The ticker symbol for the Company’s common stock will remain unchanged, as “EFSH,” and the ticker symbol for the Company’s warrants will be “EFSHWS” The stock and warrants are expected to commence trading at the opening of trading on April 29, 2022.



“Our uplist to a senior U.S. exchange marks a significant milestone for 1847 Holdings and the beginning of the next chapter of our growth,” commented Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings. “I want to thank our entire team for the role they played in helping us realize this important accomplishment, and I want to thank our valued shareholders for their continued support. I am more confident than ever in the future of 1847 Holdings, and as we continue to build new value, we look forward to following through on our vision and commitment to share our successes with our shareholders.”

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings’ view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings.

