Tracey Groves Named Top Consultant for Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion by Consulting Magazine

LONDON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneTurn is proud to announce London-based Partner Tracey Groves has been named to the Top Consultants 2022 list by Consulting Magazine for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).



According to Consulting Magazine, “Top Consultants distinguish themselves with their ability to deliver superior service to clients, adapt and innovate new products and industry practices, and make substantial contributions to their clients’ and their firms’ bottom lines.” Tracey will be honored alongside other award recipients at a dinner reception on June 9 in New York.

“I am honored to be included in this year’s Top Consultants list. Diversity, equity and inclusion is not a nice to have, it is a must have for businesses to prosper and thrive in the long term,” said Tracey Groves. “By shining a light on DEI and elevating it alongside other commercial goals and strategic objectives, this recognition helps to reinforce and validate the importance and criticality of DEI efforts.”

About Tracey Groves

Tracey Groves brings more than 30 years of experience in DEI, corporate governance, ethical conduct and behaviors, regulatory compliance, risk assessment, and culture change. She counsels leaders of complex, global organizations on environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies that accelerate growth and innovation, drive ethical conduct and inclusive cultures, and unlock responsible business performance.

A TEDx speaker, media commentator and accomplished author and panelist, Tracey is also Founder and CEO of award-winning consultancy Intelligent Ethics, which specializes in ethical business conduct, business transformation and inclusive leadership including culture change interventions and behavioral frameworks. She partners with clients to comprehensively integrate “doing the right thing” into their corporate infrastructure, helping them to navigate the complex business, people and reputational issues that often arise when developing and implementing new initiatives.

Tracey has been recognized for her work in diversity, equity and inclusion through many awards including Women in Business Champion, Grant Thornton International, 2019, Financial Times /HERoes Women in Business Role Model: Outstanding 100 Female Executives, 2019 and 2018, and she has been named as one of the top 16 advisors in the UK’s “Most Powerful Women in the City” list, City AM, 2015.

About StoneTurn

StoneTurn, a global advisory firm, assists companies, their counsel and government agencies on regulatory, risk and compliance issues, investigations and business disputes. We serve our clients from offices across the U.S., U.K. and in Germany, Brazil, South Africa, and Singapore assisted by a network of senior advisers around the world. To learn more, visit StoneTurn.com.

