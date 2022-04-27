Data Center Generator Market Size Worth $6.72Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Data Center Generator Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Diesel, Natural Gas, and Others), Capacity (Below 1 MW, 1–2 MW, and Greater than 2 MW), and Tier (Tier 1 and 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4)”, the global data center generator market growth is driven by the increase in number of data centers and in backup power supply requirements in data centers, increase in use of renewable energy in data centers. The less than 1MW segment led with a market share of 44.4% in 2020 and expected to account for 46.1% of the total market in 2028. North America dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 37.25%; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period and account for 31.67% share by 2028. The diesel segment led with a market share of 69.7% in 2020 and expected to account for 68.7% of the total market in 2028.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4.69 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 6.72 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 189 No. Tables 98 No. of Charts & Figures 90 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Capacity, and Tier Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Data Center Generator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABB; Atlas Copco AB; Caterpillar; Cummins Inc.; DEUTZ AG; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; HITEC Power Protection; Kirloskar; Kohler Co.; and MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION are among the key players operating in the global data center generator market. Several players are analyzed to understand the data center generator market.





The key stakeholders in the data center generator market are data center generator manufacturers; regulatory bodies and associations; distributors/traders and end users. The data center generators give reliable form of onsite power generation in case they are maintained regularly. These types of generators can be configured similarly like UPS systems using either N, N+1, 2N and 2N+1 redundancy. General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Kohler are some the prominent companies in the data center generators market.

In August 2021, DEUTZ AG and RheinEnergie AG joined forces to run a pilot project in which power is to be generated by a stationary hydrogen engine. DEUTZ is a leading global manufacturer of engines and drive technology, while RheinEnergie is a utility provider with a clear commitment to the green energy transition. RheinEnergie has formulated clear targets for the carbon-neutral generation of energy. Hydrogen will have an important role here as a long-term replacement for fossil fuels such as natural gas. The intention is to use a hydrogen engine to power a generator that will produce 170 kilovolt-ampere of electricity. RheinEnergie is procuring the hydrogen and has already secured its supply.

A rise in adoption of DRUPS and initiatives taken by key players in the development of data center generators have created lucrative data center generator market growth opportunities. A few of the investments made in the data center generators are mentioned below:





Data center power systems supplier Kohler has launched its range of walk-in power-optimized design solutions (PODS) in response to the increased demand for high-power gensets. The company offers the highest performance standards, reliability, robustness, safety, modularity, and competitiveness. Importantly, their size allows for enough internal cooling power to accommodate Kohler's KD SERIES generators, giving customers the ability to utilize the most powerful generators on the market without compromising installation and maintenance.

A subsidiary of the Bhojsons Group—Bhojsons PowerHub is the sole distributor for Kirloskar Green generating sets have unveiled the Kirloskar Remote Management System KRM in Nigeria. With the launch of the new technology, Kirloskar Green power generators with remote monitoring controls will become accessible to consumers. The Bhojsons PowerHub also stated that introducing the 1,000 KVA range of the generator was to meet the growing demand for higher-capacity generators. The new technology and 1,000 KVA range were launched at the Power Nigeria Exhibition at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Rajneesh Gupta, the Business Unit Head of Bhojsons PowerHub, noted that the Kirloskar Remote Management (KRM) system offered a unique experience for users as it allowed them to monitor their generators in real-time. With the KRM, the end user or customer can monitor their generators across the country from "one room."





Data Center Generator Market: by Product Type Overview

Based on product type, the data center generator market is segmented into diesel, natural gas, and others. In 2021, the diesel segment accounted for the largest share of the data center generator market. Diesel is an alternate source of electric energy for data center generators. Data centers that allow organizations and customers to access data fast consume a lot of electricity for normal operations and for cooling the rooms in which they are stored.

A diesel generator has special qualities, such as low maintenance, power output, and durability, these advantages offer by the data center generators. Thus, the adoption of data centers generators in IT(Information Technology) industry. Leading manufacturers of diesel engines are constantly engaging in developing diesel data center generators that improve the efficiency, productivity, security, and cost-effectiveness of their operations besides in order to be competitive in the market. . The procurement of diesel generators is high in various regions, such as the Americas, the Middle East & Africa, and Western Europe. These factors are propelling the data center generator market size.





