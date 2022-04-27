After A Year of Significant Growth, Leading Audio Agency, Oxford Road, Adds Three Key Hires to its Leadership Team

Sherman Oaks, CA., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Road, a leading independent performance audio agency, makes new additions to its executive team with Chief Operations and Financial Officer Mark Piazza, Executive Vice President Neal Lucey, and Vice President Head of Data Operations Christy Daniels.

“We are delighted to add this stellar talent to the growing agency” says Oxford Road’s President, Steven Abraham. “They enthusiastically share our mission and values and with their addition we are poised for even greater success.”

COO/CFO, Mark Piazza, joins the Oxford Road family with an impressive background. Piazza most recently served as SVP, Business Intelligence & Insight Group at the 4A’s. Prior to that, he was the North American CFO & COO at The Engine Group, where he was responsible for Finance, M&A, Talent, Technology & Real Estate for the Private Equity-Backed organization. Previously Piazza Served as North American CFO at MediaCom for 10 years successfully growing the organization to be named Ad Age’s 2015 Media Agency of the Year.

“I look forward to providing strategic financial leadership & operational guidance to the greater organization so it may accelerate its impressive growth trajectory both domestically and internationally,” says Piazza.

With over 14 years of experience in the advertising industry focused on client services, business intelligence/analytics, and data product development, Christy Daniels is excited to join the Oxford Road team as Vice President Head of Data Operations. In her new role, Daniels will lead Data and analytics efforts of the agency. “I believe my project management background will serve the company well, as we build out operational solutions to deliver data-driven insights and advanced analytics for supporting our staff and clients,” Daniel says.

Neal Lucey is excited to join OXFORd as EVP of Strategy & Product. Prior to joining Oxford Road, Neal spent the last eight years at MediaCom as a Group Director overseeing large accounts like Ring, where he grew annual sales from under $200 million to well over $1 billion and served as an LA office champion for MediaCom’s planning product. Lucey’s key focus as EVP is on ensuring the quality and output of Oxford product is of the highest standard. He will lead efforts to deploy Oxford Road's planning philosophy and process through consulting and strategic direction.

“I am elated to join Oxford Road and look forward to positively impacting the agency's roster of high-growth clients. It is an exciting time to join the agency with its talent and depth of experience in audio advertising.” Neal says.

About Oxford Road



Oxford Road is the leading privately-owned audio ad agency. Pairing disruptive brands with powerful media outlets, Oxford Road develops and places ads for leading B2B and B2C companies across multiple channels including podcast, radio, and television, reaching millions of people each day.

