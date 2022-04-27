BlueCat ranked 17th on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, the Adaptive DNS™ company, was recognized as number 17 on this year’s list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada (for companies with 100-999 employees).



“One of our key differentiators is keeping employees highly engaged so they can bring their best to their work and the team,” said Cheryl Kerrigan, Chief People Officer at BlueCat. “We focus on wellness, supporting career growth, and forging strong connections across the company. We are delighted and honoured to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®.”

BlueCat is committed to fostering a culture that enables employees to bring their whole selves to work. The company has several programs meant to support new parents, mental wellness, continued education, career growth, diversity & belonging and more, which contribute to its Great Place to Work® designations.

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee-driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy-five percent of each organization’s score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity, and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year’s list captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees. For more information, please contact Great Place to Work® at bestworkplaces@greatplacetowork.ca or visit www.greatplacetowork.ca

This February, Great Place to Work® also recognized BlueCat as one of Canada’s Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work.

BlueCat is currently looking for talented people across multiple domains. To learn more about how you can help some of the world’s biggest enterprises drive reliable, secure, and innovative services for their customers, please visit our careers page.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company’s mission is to help the world’s largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from branch to the enterprise to the cloud. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at bluecatnetworks.com.

Contact:

Pierre Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

pr@bluecatnetworks.com