First Annual SolarCon: Conference Recap and Major Themes

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the need for solar energy and sustainable resources rises due to the state of the current climate, leaders in the industry are beginning to emerge. The first annual SolarCon was perhaps one of the most influential events for solar energy, as over 1,600 attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors gathered for the April 21-23 event.

The conference aimed to unify the solar industry by creating an event where professionals from all parts of the industry could gather to meet, learn, and grow themselves and their businesses. Hundreds of the country's top solar sales reps, contractors and business owners came together for the conference.

"The sessions being taught by our speakers at SolarCon were built around strategy and time-tested tactics to increase efficiency, lower bottom lines, and increase sales for professionals in the solar industry," commented Jake Hess, one of SolarCon's founders. "With the increasing threat of climate change, our primary goal for the conference was to help nurture the growth of the industry by giving attendees the latest tools and knowledge available."

SolarCon provided its attendees with three full days of actionable and strategic content from experts in the industry on how to grow their solar businesses. Major themes included the latest batteries and energy storage, customizing solar solutions for homeowners, solar financing options, and building a powerful brand in the industry. The conference also highlighted the challenges facing women in this industry, and how many have overcome them to realize success.

SolarCon featured over 60 speakers, including Tyler McAllister, Founder of FusionPower, Scott Hyde, CEO of Sunobi, David Williamson, CEO of Titan Solar Power, Aparna Mohla, VP of Corporate Partnerships at GivePower, and Everett Brewer, CEO of Storz Power.

Exhibitors and sponsors of the event also featured Tesla, SunPower, GoodLeap, GivePower, Repcard, The Solar Academy, SolarExclusive.com, Roofing.com, SolarEdge, LGCY Power and Sunnova.

About SolarCon

SolarCon is an annual conference where professionals can come together to learn and grow their businesses in the solar industry. SolarCon founders include Jake Hess, Joe Mousakheel, Jonah Cafferty & Neil Bacon. Visit AttendSolarCon.com for more.

