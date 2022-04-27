Herzog Wine Cellars Expands its Sustainable Farming Practices with new Organic Cabernet

Oxnard, CA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herzog Wine Cellars, a Southern California Winery headed by America’s oldest winemaking family, is leading the charge for a truly organic experience in the kosher wine market. Their new Be-Leaf Cabernet Sauvignon--from Paso Robles on CA’s Central Coast--is certified to have both organically-grown grapes and contain zero added sulfites.

Organic viticulture focuses on growing grapes in harmony with mother nature, and without the use of GMOs or chemicals like glyphosate, while making sure that the land has been preserved as much as possible. The process of organic winemaking centers on more holistic, less intrusive ingredients and the minimization or total exclusion of non-naturally occurring sulfites. Organic winemaking began in the 1950s in both Switzerland and Germany as local vineyards experimented with the idea of using organic food farming techniques to make wine. Today, organic wines are poised to become a billion-bottle-a-year industry with France, Spain, and Italy growing and producing over 75% of the world’s organic wines. And while the United States isn’t among the top producers of organic wine, it is tracking to become the third largest consumer of organic wines worldwide by 2023.

Be-Leaf carries the prestigious CCOF certification, the United States’ first organization for providing organic designations—operating with full accreditation from the USDA. The CCOF vineyards must adhere to the four pillars of organic farming: No GMOs, careful treatment and nurturing of the soil, a focus on creating biodiversity, and a willingness to employ new growing systems.

Be-Leaf winemaker Alicia Wilbur has long had a passion to create an organic wine. “It’s a direct extension of what we do in Herzog’s 5-star restaurant, Tierra Sur, which is all farm-to-table. And what’s more farm-to-table than grapes in your glass? It was past time in 2019 to get it done, especially in California.” She further explains that being a kosher winery greatly assisted in the transition to organic winemaking. “In terms of getting certification it was easy for us to do. Not a lot had to change for us to get certified because we’re already meticulous with our wine.”

Be-Leaf is available through retailers nationwide with an MSRP of $19.99.

ABOUT HERZOG WINE CELLARS

California-based Herzog Wine Cellars is a division of Royal Wine Corporation, a family-owned company and one of the largest producers of kosher wines in North America. Specializing in sustainable viniculture, Herzog offers more than 25 grape varieties in its award-winning wines, including brands like Baron Herzog and Jeunesse. The craftsmanship of Herzog wines is attributed to a 150-year legacy of wine making, passed down for nine generations from Czechoslovakia to the United States and now led by Director of Winemaking and Operations, David Galzignato. To learn more about Herzog, connect on social media or visit herzogwine.com

