Rockcliff Energy Announces Project Canary Independent Emissions Measurement & Environmental Performance Certification

HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockcliff Energy, an exploration and production company focused on the Haynesville play in East Texas, announced an ongoing commitment to utilize Project Canary for independent monitoring, emissions measurement, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) certification of its natural gas production assets.

Rockcliff's site-level and operational environmental certification furthers the company's leadership in the market and will help the company provide domestic and international markets with independently certified Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG), or natural gas verified to be produced in the most environmentally responsible manner.

Project Canary TrustWell™ engineers independently analyzed 600+ data points on a per-well basis, covering 143 of Rockcliff's wells and representing 95% of the company's one bcf/d production.

Rockcliff deploys 171 high-fidelity Canary X continuous emissions monitors on 57 sites to verify existing low methane intensity and immediately measure and detect unwanted leaks.

Rockcliff commits to Project Canary independent certification, and monitoring for all new wells brought online.



"We operate under a strict culture of compliance at Rockcliff that's focused on clean, safe, and efficient operations," Rockcliff CEO Alan Smith said. "Relying on Project Canary's independent, high-bar assessments is about more than demonstrating our commitments to sustainability and operational performance. This verifies for the market that we're producing natural gas in the cleanest, most responsible manner."

A leading Haynesville Shale producer, the Quantum Energy Partners-backed producer owns more than 270,000 net acres in east Texas and emphasizes an uncompromising culture of ESG leadership to minimize environmental impact and produce natural gas in the most responsible manner.

"A key differentiator for investors, customers and regulators, measured, well-by-well certified Responsibly Sourced Gas is the gold standard for confirming best-in-class ESG performance," co-founder and CEO of Project Canary Chris Romer said. "As Europe looks to receive more natural gas from the U.S, Rockcliff is strategically positioned to meet the ever-increasing demand for measured, verified low carbon energy. Independent operational certification and real-time continuous emissions monitoring provide customers with the guarantees they are seeking from U.S. producers."

Continuous monitoring devices have been deployed at the company's pad locations, and Rockcliff expects to announce Project Canary TrustWell certification results in mid-Q2.

