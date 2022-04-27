Home Care Companions in Altamonte Springs Provide 1 Hour Free Consultation to Discuss Options About Caring for a Family's Loved Ones

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new caregiving company in Seminole County brings competitive rates and top tier care to the area right in time for the spring season.

Senior citizens make up a little over 14 percent of the population in Altamonte Springs. According to the Pew Research Center, 27 percent of the total U.S. Senior population lives by themselves. Much of this is thanks to the caregivers that help grant independence for as long as possible.

Caregivers, or people responsible for providing assistance to elderly or disabled citizens, have been impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Informal caregivers -- most commonly relatives of family members -- can experience a decline in health from constant caregiving and the pandemic has accelerated the effects. Caregivers have neglected their health, lost support systems, and experienced extreme isolation over the past year. Some caregivers may develop anxiety or depression as a result. With many caregivers feeling burnout and other stressful symptoms from long-term care, Faithful Caregivers provides opportunities to step in where caregivers leave off.

Helping Seniors to live independently for a longer period of time, Faithful Heart Caregivers can help with simple daily tasks such as cleaning, organizing, and transportation services. Thanks to these services, many Seniors and adults with disabilities can continue living independently in their own homes, creating a longer bridge between independent living and assisted living. Services include:

Basic errands.

Medication reminders.

Light housekeeping.

Exercise assistance.

Companionship.

Transportation.

Go to www.faithfulheartcaregivers.com for more info. Office hours of operations are 8:30-5pm Monday through Friday.

Call (321) 754-9867 to inquire for care.

While their services don't include medical assistance, the Faithful Heart Caregivers employees provide an overlooked part of the caregiver experience: companionship. Caregivers provide companionship for seniors living by themselves and find themselves in need of someone to keep them company, including small trips to the grocery store or day trips. They can also continue to be involved in their community and participate in local senior citizen groups and other activities. Preventing sadness from loneliness has significant health benefits and lessens the likelihood of dementia and other cognitive conditions from advancing.

The company is brand new to Altamonte Springs and is ready to take on new clients ages 50 to 100. Both senior and disabled clients are welcome to contact Faithful Heart Caregivers for their services. They are also proud to offer services to our nation's veterans with competitive prices for the average household. In addition, Faithful Heart can readily care for adults with special needs and clients with Alzheimer's disease.

Reach out to Faithful Heart Caregivers for an extensive list of affordable services and to find the perfect caregiver for loved ones today.

Call (321) 754-9867.

