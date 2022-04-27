Drawn From Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies Opens May 7 at Fenimore Art Museum

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York, presents a new exhibition, Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies, on view May 7-Sept. 5, 2022. The exhibition explores three generations of the venerable Wyeth family, primarily N.C., Andrew, and Jamie, and provides a snapshot of them as young artists mastering the figure. Insightful selections from the family's collection of works examine the process of how each individually honed their expertise of rendering the human form through rigorous academic exercises. Exercises conducted both in the studio and in some cases, the morgue. Museum admission is free for visitors 19 and under.

With text by guest curator Victoria Browning Wyeth, the exhibition features many works never-before displayed, including Jamie's anatomical sketches and figure studies, Andrew's early studio sketches and later painting studies, and N.C.'s academic and studio sketches. Work by Carolyn Wyeth, who was trained by her father N.C. and instructed her nephew Jamie Wyeth, round out the exhibition.

Victoria Browning Wyeth provides a family perspective on the work, informed by interviews with her uncle Jamie Wyeth and father Nicholas Wyeth. Questions such as "What is it like to grow up in a family of artists?" and "How do you create your own approach to the figure and to art?" are all explored.

A catalog will accompany the exhibition, as well as a variety of public programs featuring Victoria Browning Wyeth—some designed for children.

Fenimore Art Museum presents a total of nine new exhibitions this year alongside its world-renowned collections which include The Thaw Collection of American Indian Art.

About Fenimore Art Museum

Fenimore Art Museum, located on the shores of Otsego Lake in historic Cooperstown, N.Y., features a wide-ranging collection of American art, including folk art; important American 18th- and 19th-century landscape, genre, and portrait paintings; and the renowned Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art. For more information, visit FenimoreArt.org.

