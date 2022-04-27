Digital biomarkers - An Emerging tool in precision Medicines. The Biomarkers Market to Reach $86 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the biomarkers market will grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2022-2027. Digital biomarkers have become an exciting new tool for advancing precision medicine and supporting clinical trials. They are collected using digital devices that are portable, wearable, implantable, or digestible. Digital biomarkers can be objective, quantifiable, physiological, and behavioral measures. Digital biomarkers have majorly impacted the neurology field. In neurology, several digital biomarkers are being tested for feasibility and reliability in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's disease and clinical outcome assessments.



With the emergence of innovative technologies, the identification and validation of a biomarker are becoming key elements of personalized medicine. For example, in cancer, personalized medicine uses specific biomarker information that has been measured from a person’s tumor to help plan treatment regimes, monitor a treatment’s response, or aid in determining a prognosis.

BIOMARKERS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $86 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) Over 11% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America FASTEST MARKET Europe MARKET SEGMENTATION Indication, Application, Type, and Geography REGION North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia KEY VENDORS Abbott, bioMérieux, Biohit Oyj, Centogene, Creative Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fujirebio, GE Healthcare, TAmiRNA

The biomarker approach in developing personalized medicine helps in clinical decisions, personalized therapies, and improved research and development (R&D) models. Developing and providing access to novel personalized medicine products and services are only part of what is needed to achieve better human health by tailoring treatment based on the presence or absence of specific biomarkers.

Increased Discovery of Epigenetic Biomarkers in Oncology

Epigenetics, genomic, and epigenomic technologies have opened new and promising landscapes for healthcare professionals, enabling them to diagnose and monitor diseases more precisely, effectively, and rapidly. It is obvious that epigenetics is revolutionizing the potential of biomedicine and clinical diagnostics, therefore, contributing to the future development of precision medicine.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by indication, application, type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Key Insights

Biomarkers in the field of oncology have revolutionized diagnostics and treatment pathways. Oncology indications constitute of largest share because biomarkers are being largely used for cancer research and diagnostics due to their high prevalence worldwide.

Diagnostics dominated the application segment. However, the application of biomarkers in drug discovery & development is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because biomarkers studies are expected to become an integral part of the drug development process with the aim of developing more effective drugs at a lower cost

North America is the largest market for biomarkers. The increase in R&D expenditures and funding for biomarker-driven drug discovery & development and precision medicine is one of the major driving factors.

APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period. Increasing developments and incorporation of advanced technologies to enhance biomarker-based testing and increasing demand for biomarkers in drug development is driving the demand in APAC.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Several biomarkers research activities got postponed as most of the research activities were focused on COVID-19 indications.



Market Segmentation

Indication

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Immunology

Others



Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Others

Type

Diagnostic Biomarker

Monitoring Biomarker

Prognostic Biomarker

Predictive Biomarker

Susceptibility Biomarker

Other Biomarker

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC Japan China India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia





Competition Overview

The biomarkers market is highly dynamic, with the presence of several global, regional, and local players engaged in biomarkers discovery and development in collaboration with several research organizations. The growth of the biomarkers market majorly depends on advancements in technology and investments in R&D to discover and develop more biomarkers. Global players are focusing on developing more biomarkers and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. The key players are also engaged in strategic acquisitions as part of their inorganic growth strategy to remain competitive and grow in the market. Through mergers & acquisitions, major players continue to expand their market shares. Furthermore, they are also growing through partnerships and collaborations with several research organizations to develop biomarkers for new testing strategies.

