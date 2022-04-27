Maple Flow 2022 from Maplesoft offers new productivity features that save engineers time and effort when creating quality calculation worksheets

Waterloo, Canada, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maplesoft today announced the latest release of its Maple Flow engineering calculation software. Maple Flow is a mathematics tool that makes it easy for engineers to brainstorm, develop, and document their design calculations. Productivity enhancements in the new 2022 release improve workflow when creating and using design worksheets, saving engineers time during their day-to-day calculation tasks.

Engineers spend considerable effort assembling requirements, reference sources and mathematical calculations into design worksheets, which require updating multiple times over the life of a project. With Maple Flow, it is simple to capture all this content into a single document, making it easy to understand, maintain, update, and reuse the calculations and the design. Maple Flow includes application examples across a variety of engineering fields, such as reinforced concrete design, worst-case circuit analysis, and pipeline fluid flow. The new release adds an easier way to use these examples to get started, with an updated help system that makes it quicker to find relevant examples and to copy them into your own document.

Other productivity improvements include even faster automatic updates when a parameter is changed, better alignment of matrices, arrays, and vectors around the canvas, and easier entry when using expression templates.

“Mechanical, electrical, and civil engineers have told us they were looking for a fast way to collect and arrange design calculations, analysis, and assumptions in a single document. Maple Flow is an efficient tool that combines the live mathematics with design elements in a clean flexible layout, in ways that are impossible in many commonly used tools, such as spreadsheets,” says Samir Khan, Product Manager at Maplesoft. “In this latest release, the new productivity features make it faster for engineers to prepare design sheets using templates and examples, and easier to make changes. New users to Maple Flow can quickly learn to produce complex calculation documents that look professional, freeing them up for valuable design tasks.”

Maple Flow serves as an important communication tool when sharing critical design knowledge across an engineering organization, and documents can easily be formatted for eventual printing or PDF export. The new release of Maple Flow enables engineers to draw more attention to important information or results with the ability to set background colors to highlight parts of the document.

Maple Flow is available in English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

