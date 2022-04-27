NJIT, New Jersey’s Public STEM University, Among Top 100 Sustainable Institutions Globally

Newark, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology is ranked No. 96 among institutions globally in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings that recognize institutions working to address global issues highlighted by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). NJIT’s rise in this ranking, from 201-300 last year to top 100 this year, reflects the university’s commitment to leveraging its STEM focus in support of sustainability.

Now in its fourth year, the THE Impact Rankings are a global assessment of the commitments universities make in their communities and abroad in alignment with the U.N.’s SDGs. The 17 different SDGs represent altruistic themes ranging from eliminating poverty and ensuring access to clean and reliable energy, to developing sustainable communities and supporting land ecosystems.

"Sustainability is one of NJIT’s core values and one of the guiding themes of our strategic plan, Building on a Strong Foundation--NJIT 2025. In alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, our students, faculty and staff are dedicated to addressing the challenges facing our planet and to creating a safer and more sustainable world for all,” said Fadi P. Deek, provost and senior executive vice president. “We are very proud that our commitment to sustainability, demonstrated through the research we conduct, the curriculum we deliver, and our engagement with the community, has earned NJIT a top spot in this prestigious ranking."

NJIT Ranks in Top 100 Worldwide on Nine of 17 SDGs

In addition to the overall rank of 96 this year, NJIT is ranked among the top 100 international institutions on nine of the 17 SDGs. The university’s strongest SDG is Life on Land (SDG 15) where it is ranked No. 24 globally. This SDG focuses on land ecosystems and land-sensitive waste disposal. The university offers degree programs in environmental engineering and environmental science, with research labs such as the Global Change and Urban Ecology Lab investigating urban biodiversity and technology for nature.

NJIT also ranked among the top 50 institutions worldwide (No. 45) on SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation. Here, THE recognized the university’s research on water ecosystems through labs including the Center for Natural Resources and the Environmental Microbiology and Biotechnology Laboratory that develops water remediation techniques using microorganisms to biodegrade organic pollutants. Other metrics recognized NJIT’s commitment to water conservation through the installation of low-flow water systems in the new Warren Street residence hall and in other facilities across campus.

“This ranking is consistent with NJIT’s upward trajectory and reflects the progress we have made in meeting our objectives for research and education across the university,” said NJIT President Joel S. Bloom. “Our performance in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings is evidence of our commitment to social issues that matter including sustainability.”

NJIT also ranked among the top 100 institutions globally on the following SDGs: No. 56 Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12); No. 67 Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (SDG 16); No. 78 Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7); No. 84 Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11); No. 90 Partnership for the Goals (SDG 17); No. 93 Life below Water (SDG 14); and No. 99 Zero Hunger (SDG 2).

"We are very proud of NJIT's performance in the overall ranking, moving into the top 100 institutions worldwide despite a 26% increase in the number of universities participating,” added Deek. “As New Jersey's public STEM institution, we celebrate the recognition of our commitment to sustainability by this international ranking."

The THE Impact Rankings are the only global assessment of universities against the U.N.’s SDGs. THE uses carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching. For more information on the rankings and methodology, visit https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings.

