Leading Online Luxury Marketplace 1stDibs to Expand European Presence

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stDibs, a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, today expanded its European presence by unveiling a localized site for Germany. The site will enable local buyers to browse and receive customer support in their local language and view tailored search results. The company also plans to unveil a localized site in France next month.



1stDibs provides a platform for a wide breadth of inventory from a vetted selection of over 4,700 sellers and dealers from around the globe. Spanning vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, fine art, jewelry, watches, and fashion, 1stDibs offers over $14 billion in one-of-a-kind pieces across a variety of price points while ensuring exceptional quality.

In 2021, about 40% of 1stDibs sellers, one-third of traffic, and one-fifth of buyers were located outside the United States, with a strong presence in Western Europe.

“France and Germany are our two largest non-English speaking markets, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a more native shopping experience,” said David Rosenblatt, Chief Executive Officer. “These consumers can look forward to browsing, bidding in auctions, negotiating purchases, checking out and arranging delivery of the best design products from all over the world in their local language.”

Users of the platform in Germany can now enjoy a search process that prioritizes items located in Europe, in addition to a fully localized customer journey including local language, currency, customer service and shipping. The 1stDibs editorial title Introspective will also expand content tailored to this specific audience, including local interior designer profiles and interviews with local sellers, in addition to cultural recommendations and reviews.

“We’ve long found our international content — focused on interior designers, creators, sellers and exhibitions in Europe and beyond — to be among our richest, most appreciated stories,” said Anthony Barzilay Freund, Editorial Director and Director of Fine Art. “As we build deeper international roots, I look forward to expanding that coverage for the benefit of our new readers in those markets and for those long-standing fans of our content in the U.S., who have a hunger to learn more about the wider world of craftsmanship, patina, beauty and the history of material culture as they embark on their collecting adventures.”

The localization of the 1stDibs platform in Germany will grant users an enhanced shopping experience and encourage stronger connections with local sellers and makers. Notable German sellers include Global Gems, MODERN XX/Galerie Modern Design Berlin and Viebahn Fine Arts.

“This allows sellers in Germany to better engage with their local markets, and makes it possible for sellers everywhere to reach these buyers. 1stDibs showcases the very best artists, makers, dealers and galleries in the world, and we want to make it as simple as possible for all buyers to explore their incredible inventories,” said Matt Rubinger, Chief Commercial Officer.

The German site can be found at www.1stdibs.com/de.

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading luxury marketplace for extraordinary design, connecting design lovers worldwide with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, fine art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Miller

Jennifer.miller@1stdibs.com