II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2022 Third-Quarter Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will hold a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and call will be hosted by Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO; Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Compound Semiconductors.



The third-quarter results for FY 2022 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ii-vi.com/investor-relations.

Webcast URL :

Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast can access the event at the Company’s website by visiting www.ii-vi.com or via https://tinyurl.com/II-VIQ3FY22EarningsCall.

To join the call and/or the replay :

If you wish to participate in the call, please dial +1 734-385-4977 or 877-316-5288. When you call, please enter Confirmation Code 9481179 and provide your name and company affiliation.

The call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live event. This service will be available up to 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, May 13, 2022, by dialing +1 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 and entering the ID number 9481179.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

