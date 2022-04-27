CareDx to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients – today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-300-8521 for domestic callers or 412-317-6026 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 10165254. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

