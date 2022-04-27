Inventronics Announces 2022 Q1 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Inventronics” or the “Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television and other industries in North America, today announced its unaudited 2022 Q1 financial results.



For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Inventronics reported net earnings of $501,000, or 10.4 cents per share, on revenue of $3,755,000 compared to net earnings of $181,000, or 4.0 cents per share, on revenue of $1,800,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in revenue is a result of increased demand in both Canada and the USA for internet bandwidth and changing communication technologies that utilize the Corporation’s enclosures.

Selected Financial Information Income Highlights Three months ended (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Mar 31

2022 Mar 31

2021 Revenue 3,755 1,800 Net earnings 501 181 Basic earnings per share 10.4¢ 4.0¢





Statement of Financial Position Highlights (in thousands of dollars)

As at Mar 31

2022 Dec 31

2021 Working capital 2,145 1,527 Property, plant and equipment 2,353 2,298 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,036 2,101 Shareholders’ equity 2,788 2,287

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2022 Q1 MD&A") filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, electric utility, cable television, oil and gas, electronics and other industries in North America. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IVX.” For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

