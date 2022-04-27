Clover Health to Present at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference on May 11, 2022

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced that its CEO, Vivek Garipalli, will present at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/. An archived replay of the presentation will be available from the same website for 12 months following the live presentation.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and the infrastructure for physicians to participate in value-based care. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

