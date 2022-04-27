Teladoc Health Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter revenue grows 25% year-over-year to $565.4 million





Net loss per share of $41.58, primarily driven by non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion or $41.11 per share





Full year guidance ranges for 2022 revenue, net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA revised to $2.4 - $2.5 billion, ($43.50) per share - ($43.00) per share, and $240 - $265 million, respectively

PURCHASE, NY, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Teladoc Health continues to be the global leader in transforming healthcare, delivering personalized, flexible and efficient whole-person care at scale for millions of consumers and patients while meaningfully reducing costs across the healthcare system. During the first quarter, we demonstrated significant progress in a number of strategic initiatives, such as successfully launching multiple clients on our innovative services, including Primary360 and our stepped-care chronic condition programs,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health.

“While we continue to see sustainable growth across our suite of products and services, we are revising our 2022 outlook to reflect dynamics we are currently experiencing in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) mental health and chronic condition markets. In the D2C mental health market, higher advertising costs in some channels are generating a lower-than-expected yield on our marketing spend. In the chronic condition market, we are seeing an elongated sales cycle as employers and health plans evaluate their long-term strategies to deliver the benefits and care that their populations need. Despite the revision to our 2022 outlook, we are confident in our strategy, along with our breadth and depth of capabilities, which empower people everywhere to live healthier lives,” Gorevic added.

Key Financial Data ($ thousands, unaudited) Quarter Ended Year over Year March 31, Change 2022 2021 Revenue $ 565,350 $ 453,675 25 % Net Loss $ (6,674,523 ) $ (199,649 ) N/M Net Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (41.58 ) $ (1.31 ) N/M Adjusted EBITDA* $ 54,497 $ 56,604 (4 ) %

* A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these Non-GAAP measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

nm – Not meaningful

First Quarter 2022

Revenue increased 25% to $565.4 million, from $453.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Access fees revenue grew 29% to $491.3 million and visit fee revenue grew 12% to $67.9 million. U.S. Revenues grew 24% to $491.2 million and International revenues grew 27% to $74.2 million.

Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion was recorded in the first quarter of 2022. The non-cash charge had no impact on income taxes.

Net loss totaled $6,674.5 million, or $(41.58) per share, compared to $199.6 million, or $(1.31) per share, in the first quarter of 2021. Results for the first quarter of 2022 primarily included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6,600.0 million, or $(41.11) per share, as well as stock-based compensation expense of $60.4 million, or $(0.38) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $49.4 million, or $(0.31) per share.

Results for the first quarter of 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $86.3 million, or $(0.57) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $43.7 million, or $(0.29) per share, and non-cash income tax charge of $87.0 million, or $(0.57) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 4% to $54.5 million, compared to $56.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 66.0 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 67.0 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted gross margin* was 66.9 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 67.8 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.52 in the first quarter of 2022, from $2.09 in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Outlook

Teladoc Health provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today. In addition, given the uncertainty of the expected path of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the broader economic impact, this is an evolving situation and circumstances may change. Based on what we know today, we believe our guidance ranges provide a reasonable baseline for 2022 financial performance.

For the second quarter of 2022, we expect:

2Q 2022 Guidance Range Revenue $580 - $600 million EBITDA ($37) - ($22) million Adjusted EBITDA $39 - $49 million Net loss per share ($0.72) - ($0.60) Total U.S. Paid Membership 54.0 - 55.0 million Visit Fee Only Access ~25 million Total Visits 4.4 - 4.6 million

For the full year 2022, we expect:

Full Year 2022 Guidance Range Revenue $2,400 - $2,500 million EBITDA ($52) - ($7) million Adjusted EBITDA $240 - $265 million Net loss per share ($43.50) - ($43.00) Total U.S. Paid Membership 54.0 - 56.0 million Visit Fee Only Access ~25 million Total Visits 18.5 - 19.5 million

Earnings Conference Call

The first quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 for U.S. participants, or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants, and referencing Conference ID Number: 843324; or via a live audio webcast available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2021 and #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members or clients, future numbers of visits, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; (vii) the impact of impairment losses; (viii) risks relating to impairment losses, including with respect to goodwill; and (ix) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state, federal and foreign governments in response to the spread of COVID-19. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Revenues and Summary Operating Metrics

Revenue

($ thousands, except Average U.S. Quarter Ended Year over Year Revenue Per Member) March 31, Growth 2022 2021 Access Fees Revenue U.S. $ 421,146 $ 327,553 29 % International 70,191 54,553 29 % Total 491,337 382,106 29 % Visit Fee Revenue U.S. 64,473 57,128 13 % International 3,455 3,383 2 % Total 67,928 60,511 12 % Other U.S. 5,581 10,671 (48 ) % International 504 387 30 % Total 6,085 11,058 (45 ) % Total Revenue $ 565,350 $ 453,675 25 % U.S. Revenue $ 491,200 $ 395,352 24 % International Revenue 74,150 58,323 27 % Total Revenue $ 565,350 $ 453,675 25 % Average U.S. Revenue Per Member (1) $ 2.52 $ 2.09 21 %





Visits Quarter Ended Year over Year (thousands) March 31, Growth 2022 2021 U.S. Visits 3,412 2,461 39 % International Visits 1,098 881 25 % Total Visits 4,510 3,342 35 % Utilization (2) 23.4 % 17.5 % 593 pt Platform-Enabled Sessions (3) 1,174 1,092 8 % Total Visits & Sessions Provided & Enabled 5,684 4,434 28 %





Membership and Visit Fee Only Access Quarter Ended Year over Year (millions) March 31, Growth 2022 2021 U.S. Paid Membership 54.3 51.5 5 % U.S. Visit Fee Only Access 25.2 22.0 14 % Unique Chronic Care Members (4) 0.731 0.653 12 %

(1) Average U.S. Revenue Per Member measures the average amount of access revenue that the Company generates from a U.S. paid member for a particular period. It is calculated by dividing the U.S. access revenue generated from the Company’s U.S. paid members, excluding certain non-member based access fees, by the total average number of U.S. paid members during the applicable period.

(2) Utilization measures the ratio of visits to total U.S. paid members. It is calculated by dividing visits during a particular period (excluding visit fee only visits) by U.S. paid members in the applicable period and annualizing the result.

(3) Platform-Enabled Sessions are a unique instance in which our licensed software platform has facilitated a virtual voice or video encounter between a care provider and our client’s patient, or between care providers. We believe platform-enabled sessions are an indicator of the value our clients derive from the platform they license from us in order to facilitate virtual care.

(4) Unique Chronic Care Members represent the number of unique individuals enrolled in our suite of chronic care programs at the end of a given period.



TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 565,350 $ 453,675 Expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization,

which is shown separately below) 187,025 145,959 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 133,600 89,439 Sales 58,329 64,793 Technology and development 87,412 78,008 General and administrative 104,923 105,172 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 4,507 6,323 Depreciation and amortization 58,933 48,659 Goodwill impairment 6,600,000 — Total expenses 7,234,729 538,353 Loss from operations (6,669,379 ) (84,678 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 11,459 Other income, net (724 ) (5,652 ) Interest expense, net 5,480 22,125 Net loss before taxes (6,674,135 ) (112,610 ) Income tax expense 388 87,039 Net loss $ (6,674,523 ) $ (199,649 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (41.58 ) $ (1.31 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic

and diluted net loss per share 160,532,301 152,167,606

Stock-based Compensation Summary

Compensation costs for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands):

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization,

which is shown separately) $ 2,196 $ 2,362 Advertising and marketing 3,711 5,082 Sales 12,071 21,167 Technology and development 18,087 26,726 General and administrative 24,371 30,963 Total stock-based compensation expense (1) $ 60,436 $ 86,300

(1) Excluding the amount capitalized related to internal software development projects.





TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (6,674,523 ) $ (199,649 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Goodwill impairment 6,600,000 — Depreciation and amortization 58,933 48,659 Depreciation of rental equipment 770 824 Amortization of right-of-use assets 3,173 2,948 Provision for doubtful accounts 4,591 3,074 Stock-based compensation 60,436 86,300 Deferred income taxes (2,319 ) 87,004 Accretion of interest 826 16,829 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 11,459 Gain on sale of investment — (5,852 ) Other, net — 38 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (27,842 ) (11,717 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (18,993 ) (12,799 ) Inventory 2,023 (2,877 ) Other assets (6,047 ) 1,244 Accounts payable 492 (11,989 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,706 (1,889 ) Accrued compensation (48,819 ) (43,624 ) Deferred revenue 7,479 17,086 Operating lease liabilities (3,626 ) (3,076 ) Other liabilities (7 ) (19 ) Net cash used in operating activities (31,747 ) (18,026 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,913 ) (2,115 ) Capitalized software (26,918 ) (11,144 ) Proceeds from marketable securities — 50,000 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired — (55,921 ) Other, net 3,264 3,150 Net cash used in investing activities (27,567 ) (16,030 ) Financing activities: Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3,585 11,908 Repurchase of 2022 Notes — (130 ) Proceeds from advances from financing companies 2,232 4,816 Payment against advances from financing companies (3,921 ) (4,098 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,680 8,648 Cash received for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net 103 1,218 Other, net (2,863 ) (187 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,816 22,175 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (56,498 ) (11,881 ) Foreign exchange difference (538 ) (1,339 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 893,480 733,324 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 836,444 $ 720,104

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 836,444 $ 893,480 Short-term investments 2,544 2,537 Accounts receivable, net of provision of $13,056 and $12,384, respectively 191,528 168,956 Inventories 70,654 73,079 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 106,875 87,387 Total current assets 1,208,045 1,225,439 Property and equipment, net 28,419 27,234 Goodwill 7,899,795 14,504,174 Intangible assets, net 1,883,897 1,910,278 Operating lease - right-of-use assets 45,552 46,780 Other assets 26,629 20,703 Total assets $ 11,092,337 $ 17,734,608 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,412 $ 47,257 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 116,689 102,933 Accrued compensation 46,075 91,941 Deferred revenue-current 83,847 75,569 Advances from financing companies 12,664 13,313 Total current liabilities 306,687 331,013 Other liabilities 1,445 1,492 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 40,163 41,773 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,884 3,834 Advances from financing companies, net of current portion 8,252 9,291 Deferred taxes, net 57,516 75,777 Convertible senior notes, net 1,532,780 1,225,671 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 161,434,513 shares and 160,469,325 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 161 160 Additional paid-in capital 17,177,152 17,473,336 Accumulated deficit (8,023,279 ) (1,421,454 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,424 ) (6,285 ) Total stockholders’ equity 9,142,610 16,045,757 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,092,337 $ 17,734,608

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.

Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue.

EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other expense (income), net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; taxes; depreciation and amortization; goodwill impairment; and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other expense (income), net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; taxes; depreciation and amortization; goodwill impairment; loss on extinguishment of debt; stock-based compensation; and acquisition, integration and transformation costs.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. None of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, nor adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;

Adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect goodwill impairment;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense on our debt;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA eliminate the impact of income taxes on our results of operations;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the loss on extinguishment of debt;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect other expense (income), net;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant acquisition, integration and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs; and

other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of these measures as comparative measures.

In addition, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.

We compensate for these limitations by using adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, and other performance measures.

In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, respectively:

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

(In thousands, unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 565,350 $ 453,675 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below) (187,025 ) (145,959 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (5,119 ) (3,576 ) Gross Profit 373,206 304,140 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 5,119 3,576 Adjusted gross profit $ 378,325 $ 307,716 Gross margin 66.0 % 67.0 % Adjusted gross margin 66.9 % 67.8 %

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except for guidance data, unaudited)

Quarter Ended Guidance in millions (1) March 31, Second Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 2022 2022 Net loss $ (6,674,523 ) $ (199,649 ) $ (116) - ($97) $ (7,024) - ($6,944) Adjustments: Goodwill impairment 6,600,000 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 11,459 Other income, net (724 ) (5,652 ) Interest expense, net 5,480 22,125 Income tax expense 388 87,039 Depreciation and amortization 58,933 48,659 Total Adjustments 6,664,077 163,630 79 - 75 6,972 - 6,937 EBITDA (10,446 ) (36,019 ) (37) - (22) (52) - (7) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 60,436 86,300 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 4,507 6,323 Total Adjustments 64,943 92,623 76 - 71 292 - 272 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,497 $ 56,604 $ 39 - $49 $ 240 - $265

(1) We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA guidance because we do not provide guidance on the individual reconciling items between net loss, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, income taxes and acquisition, integration and transformation costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

