Amedisys Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Reaffirms 2022 Guidance

| Source: Amedisys, Inc. Amedisys, Inc.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, UNITED STATES

BATON ROUGE, La., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

  • Net service revenue increased $8.2 million to $545.3 million compared to $537.1 million in 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $31.7 million compared to $49.9 million in 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.97 compared to $1.50 in 2021.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $66.3 million compared to $78.6 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $40.1 million compared to $51.1 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.23 compared to $1.54 in 2021.

* See pages 2 and 11 - 12 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Chris Gerard, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The start of 2022 saw continuation of the COVID driven challenges we and the industry faced over the past few years and further highlighted how Amedisys’ differentiated strategy presents us with significant opportunities as we navigate an ever-changing landscape. We saw Omicron impact our business and the number of clinicians on quarantine in January; we signed two home health acquisitions and are well on our way to additional inorganic growth; we saw discharge rates in our hospice business reach new highs and subsequently have begun to pull back; and we continued to field a tremendous amount of interest for Hospital at Home and other high-acuity care products. The competitive landscape continues to evolve as COVID impacts linger, yet we still delivered financial results this quarter that I am very proud of. Through the ups and downs, our 21,000 employees continued to do what they do best: providing (or enabling our clinicians to provide) the highest quality care to patients wherever they call home. A sincere thank you to all our employees; it is your care, passion and effort that continues to propel us forward.”

2022 Guidance

We are reaffirming our previously issued guidance:

  • Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.330 billion to $2.365 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $275 million to $285 million.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $5.23 to $5.45 based on an estimated 33.2 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions, if any are made. COVID-19 has continued to impact the operating metrics typically used to forecast both growth and cost assumptions for both core Amedisys and Contessa. We are basing our guidance on our current operating environment. COVID-19 continues to evolve in both the disease itself as well as disruptions to the healthcare systems and the economy. Any future regulations or government interventions, spike in clinicians and business development staff on quarantine, staffing shortages due to current and proposed federal, state and local vaccine mandates, reduction in elective procedures, change in patient behavior and further decline in senior living occupancy could impact our ability to achieve this guidance.

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2022 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov, and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com.

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Amedisys will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter results. To participate on the conference call, please call before 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through May 28, 2022 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and entering conference ID #13729119.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care, inpatient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes, recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. With approximately 21,000 employees in 548 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”), including the measures that have been and may be taken by governmental authorities to mitigate it, on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of current and proposed federal, state and local vaccine mandates, including potential staff shortages; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; competition in the healthcare industry; changes in the case mix of patients and payment methodologies; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural disasters or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; and changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

   
Contact:Investor Contact:Media Contact:
 Amedisys, Inc.Amedisys, Inc.
 Nick MuscatoKendra Kimmons
 Chief Strategy OfficerVice President, Marketing & Communications
 (615) 928- 5452(225) 299-3720
 IR@amedisys.comkendra.kimmons@amedisys.com
   


 
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
   
 For the Three-Month
Periods Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Net service revenue$545,257  $537,144 
Other operating income    8,701 
Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 304,820   297,203 
General and administrative expenses:  
Salaries and benefits 123,480   115,825 
Non-cash compensation 7,347   7,307 
Other 53,640   49,106 
Depreciation and amortization 8,008   7,555 
Operating expenses 497,295   476,996 
Operating income 47,962   68,849 
Other income (expense):  
Interest income 13   24 
Interest expense (3,173)  (2,072)
Equity in (loss) earnings from equity method investments (1,403)  1,118 
Miscellaneous, net 333   288 
Total other expense, net (4,230)  (642)
Income before income taxes 43,732   68,207 
Income tax expense (12,019)  (17,915)
Net income 31,713   50,292 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (42)  (422)
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$31,671  $49,870 
Basic earnings per common share:       
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders$0.97  $1.52 
Weighted average shares outstanding 32,555   32,780 
Diluted earnings per common share:  
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders$0.97  $1.50 
Weighted average shares outstanding 32,766   33,190 
        


 
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
   
 March 31, 2022
(unaudited)
 December 31,
2021
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$67,834  $42,694 
Restricted cash 3,075   3,075 
Patient accounts receivable 293,579   274,961 
Prepaid expenses 17,221   10,356 
Other current assets 10,776   25,598 
Total current assets 392,485   356,684 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $98,573 and $96,937 17,295   18,435 
Operating lease right of use assets 102,801   101,257 
Goodwill 1,204,638   1,196,090 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,590 and $19,900 106,534   111,190 
Deferred income tax assets    289 
Other assets 84,639   73,023 
Total assets$1,908,392  $1,856,968 
        
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$36,621  $38,217 
Payroll and employee benefits 151,279   141,001 
Accrued expenses 148,044   150,836 
Current portion of long-term obligations 12,309   12,995 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 31,901   31,233 
Total current liabilities 380,154   374,282 
Long-term obligations, less current portion 429,453   432,075 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 70,295   69,309 
Deferred income tax liabilities 2,915    
Other long-term obligations 4,923   4,979 
Total liabilities 887,740   880,645 
Equity:       
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding     
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,763,705 and 37,674,868 shares issued; and 32,566,636 and 32,509,969 shares outstanding 38   38 
Additional paid-in capital 736,536   728,118 
Treasury stock, at cost 5,197,069 and 5,164,899 shares of common stock (440,550)  (435,868)
Retained earnings 670,734   639,063 
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 966,758   931,351 
Noncontrolling interests 53,894   44,972 
Total equity 1,020,652   976,323 
Total liabilities and equity$1,908,392  $1,856,968 
        


 
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
   
 For the Three-Month
Periods Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:       
Net income$31,713  $50,292 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 8,008   7,555 
Non-cash compensation 7,347   7,307 
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 10,096   9,850 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 5   14 
Deferred income taxes 3,205   7,411 
Equity in loss (earnings) from equity method investments 1,403   (1,118)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 248   216 
Return on equity method investments 1,710   1,500 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:       
Patient accounts receivable (18,618)  (20,448)
Other current assets 7,882   (2,874)
Other assets 247   (115)
Accounts payable (2,115)  (3,374)
Accrued expenses 7,483   8,370 
Other long-term obligations (57)  (808)
Operating lease liabilities (9,187)  (9,014)
Operating lease right of use assets (749)  (762)
Net cash provided by operating activities 48,621   54,002 
        
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:       
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets 22   19 
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 37   42 
Purchases of property and equipment (902)  (1,618)
Investments in technology assets (236)   
Other investments (15,000)   
Net cash used in investing activities (16,079)  (1,557)
        
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:       
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 86   364 
Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 985   1,048 
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (4,682)  (6,774)
Noncontrolling interest contributions 652    
Noncontrolling interest distributions (672)  (518)
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit    215,200 
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit    (186,200)
Principal payments of long-term obligations (3,771)  (2,692)
Purchase of company stock    (72,886)
Provider relief fund advance    (5,000)
Net cash used in financing activities (7,402)  (57,458)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,140   (5,013)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 45,769   83,357 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$70,909  $78,344 
        
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:       
Cash paid for interest$1,864  $1,011 
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received$551  $971 
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities$9,936  $9,776 
Cash paid for finance lease liabilities$357  $503 
        
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:       
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities$11,203  $10,548 
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities$216  $177 
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities$299  $279 
Noncontrolling interest contribution$8,900  $ 
Days revenue outstanding (1) 46.3   43.9 

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Financial Information(in millions):       
Medicare$224.1  $221.4 
Non-Medicare 111.4   107.2 
Net service revenue 335.5   328.6 
Other operating income    5.0 
Cost of service 185.0   183.0 
Gross margin 150.5   150.6 
Other operating expenses 83.2   80.1 
Depreciation and amortization 0.9   1.0 
Operating income$66.4  $69.5 
Same Store Growth (1):       
Medicare revenue 1%  9%
Non-Medicare revenue 4%  8%
Total admissions 2%  5%
Total volume (2) (6) %  6%
Key Statistical Data - Total (3):       
Admissions 91,714   89,830 
Recertifications (6) 42,850   43,811 
Total volume (6) 134,564   133,641 
Medicare completed episodes 74,406   75,332 
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4)$3,013  $2,931 
Medicare visits per completed episode (5) 13.0   13.9 
Visiting clinician cost per visit$97.26  $90.32 
Clinical manager cost per visit 10.62   9.50 
Total cost per visit$107.88  $99.82 
Visits 1,715,144   1,832,912 

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.
(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the suspension of sequestration effective May 1, 2020.
(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.
(6) Prior year amounts have been recast to conform to the current year calculation.

Segment Information - Hospice

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Financial Information(in millions):  
Medicare$182.5  $181.5 
Non-Medicare 10.6   10.0 
Net service revenue 193.1   191.5 
Other operating income    3.7 
Cost of service 106.4   101.6 
Gross margin 86.7   93.6 
Other operating expenses 51.3   46.5 
Depreciation and amortization 0.6   0.6 
Operating income$34.8  $46.5 
Same Store Growth (1):       
Medicare revenue 1%  (2%)
Hospice admissions 2%  5%
Average daily census (3%)  (4%)
Key Statistical Data - Total (2):       
Hospice admissions 13,886   13,683 
Average daily census 12,920   13,321 
Revenue per day, net$166.04  $159.76 
Cost of service per day$91.48  $84.80 
Average discharge length of stay 89   94 

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Financial Information(in millions):       
Medicare$  $ 
Non-Medicare 14.0   17.0 
Net service revenue 14.0   17.0 
Other operating income     
Cost of service 10.8   12.6 
Gross margin 3.2   4.4 
Other operating expenses 2.2   3.0 
Depreciation and amortization 0.1   0.1 
Operating income$0.9  $1.3 
Key Statistical Data - Total:       
Billable hours 451,032   607,437 
Clients served 7,479   9,759 
Shifts 193,742   257,609 
Revenue per hour$30.95  $27.95 
Revenue per shift$72.04  $65.92 
Hours per shift 2.3   2.4 

Segment Information - High Acuity Care

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Financial Information(in millions):       
Medicare$  $ 
Non-Medicare 2.7    
Net service revenue 2.7    
Other operating income     
Cost of service 2.6    
Gross margin 0.1    
Other operating expenses 7.1    
Depreciation and amortization 0.8    
Operating loss$(7.8) $ 
Key Statistical Data - Total:       
Full risk admissions 106    
Limited risk admissions 227    
Total admissions 333    
Number of joint ventures 9    

Segment Information - Corporate

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Financial Information(in millions):       
Other operating expenses$40.7  $42.6 
Depreciation and amortization 5.6   5.9 
Total operating expenses$46.3  $48.5 
        


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) Reconciliation:

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$31,671  $49,870 
Add:  
Income tax expense 12,019   17,915 
Interest expense, net 3,160   2,048 
Depreciation and amortization 8,008   7,555 
Certain items (1) 11,450   1,712 
Interest component of certain items (1)    (517)
Adjusted EBITDA (2) (6)$66,308  $78,583 

Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Other operating income$  $8,701 
Add:  
Certain items (1)    (8,701)
Adjusted other operating income (3) (6)$  $ 

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$31,671  $49,870 
Add:       
Certain items (1) 8,473   1,267 
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (4) (6)$40,144  $51,137 

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share$0.97  $1.50 
Add:       
Certain items (1) 0.26   0.04 
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (5) (6)$1.23  $1.54 

(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

Certain Items:

 For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
 2022
 2021
 (Income) Expense
 (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income:       
CARES Act funds$  $(8,701)
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:       
COVID-19 costs 3,733   8,480 
Fuel supplement 337    
Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:       
Acquisition and integration costs 1,378   1,199 
COVID-19 costs 153   217 
Executive Board of Directors transition award 3,500    
Legal fees - non-routine 51    
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):       
Interest component of certain items    517 
Other (income) expense, net 2,298    
Total$11,450  $1,712 
Net of tax$8,473  $1,267 
Diluted EPS$0.26  $0.04 

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(6) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.