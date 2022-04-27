Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Opening of New Stores in Saratoga Springs and Stansbury Park, Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is opening new stores this month to meet the growing demand for outdoor gear and accessories in Saratoga Springs and Stansbury Park, Utah.



Outdoor recreation is at the highest rate on record, with over 34 million acres of public land, including national and state parks and thousands of miles of world-class trails in Utah alone. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes it easy for local communities to get all of the outdoor equipment and accessories they need to enjoy everything this beautiful state has to offer.

“With the addition of these two new stores, we now have a total of 125 stores nationally in our fleet,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to execute our retail footprint strategy by using our flexible store format. This flexibility on store sizing allowed us to open our standard size footprint in Saratoga Springs, and this approximately 10,000 square foot new store in Stansbury Park, Utah, an underserved small, but growing community, that has a high demand for outdoor products. As outdoor participation in the U.S. continues to climb, we are committed to furthering our store expansion efforts to support these growing trends and gain additional market share.”

The new stores offer a combined 40,658 square feet of quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise at everyday low prices. Plus, they bring exciting career opportunities to the local community, https://careers.sportsmans.com/career/. With these new locations, Sportsman’s Warehouse will have 12 stores in Utah, all staffed by employees on a mission to provide exceptional service and outstanding gear with guaranteed best prices.

“By opening these new stores, we are able to provide jobs, bolster overall commerce and do our part to support the local economy,” concluded Barker.

For more information about the store openings, call (385) 448-8600 or visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

